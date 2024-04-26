Cencora (COR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cencora (COR) will report quarterly earnings of $3.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $70.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cencora metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $7.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' stands at $63.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' will reach $5.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' of $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' should arrive at $61.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' should come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +64.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $183.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $175.99 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' reaching $772.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $756.14 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cencora here>>>



Shares of Cencora have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.