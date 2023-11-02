News & Insights

US Markets
COR

Cencora beats quarterly profit estimates on specialty drug demand

November 02, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Drug distributor Cencora COR.N reported a fourth-quarter profit on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates as strong demand for costly specialty medicines helped offset a decline in COVID-related drug sales.

Cencora has been benefiting from sales of specialty drugs - medicines that treat complex diseases including cancer and rheumatoid arthritis - as prices of generic medicines keep falling due to intense competition.

Rival McKesson Corp MCK.Nraised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, banking on strong demand for specialty medicines.

Cencora, which makes a major chunk of its revenue from its U.S.-focused business, said revenue from the unit was boosted by increased demand for newer diabetes drugs belonging to the GLP-1 class also used as weight-loss treatments.

Its U.S. healthcare solutions unit brought in sales of $61.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 13% from a year earlier.

Total sales came in at $68.9 billion, and topped analysts' average estimate of $66.02 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Cencora reported a profit of $2.86 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.8, according to LSEG data.

The company also gave an initial outlook for fiscal year 2024, saying it does not now expect a material contribution from COVID-related products beyond the first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Cencora said it expects 2024 adjusted earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13.00 per share. Analysts were expecting 2024 adjusted profit of $12.79 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COR
MCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.