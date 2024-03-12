Cencora Appoints COO Robert Mauch As CEO; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR), a drug wholesaler, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Steven Collis will retire and transition to the role of Executive Chair with effect from October 1.

Robert Mauch, current chief operating officer of Cencora, will succeed Collis as CEO, effective from the same day.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Cencora still expects annual adjusted income per share of $13.25 to $13.50.

The company continues project an annual revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.