Cencora Appoints COO Robert Mauch As CEO; Backs Annual Outlook

March 12, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR), a drug wholesaler, announced on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer Steven Collis will retire and transition to the role of Executive Chair with effect from October 1.

Robert Mauch, current chief operating officer of Cencora, will succeed Collis as CEO, effective from the same day.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Cencora still expects annual adjusted income per share of $13.25 to $13.50.

The company continues project an annual revenue growth of 10 percent to 12 percent.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
