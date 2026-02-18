Markets
COR

Cencora Announces Merger Deal Of Covetrus And MWI Animal Health To Empower Veterinary Practices

February 18, 2026 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cencora, Inc. (COR) Covetrus, a global animal health technology and services company, Wednesday announced an agreement to merge the latter with MWI Animal Health, creating a combined company offering a comprehensive animal health platform.

The combined company will deliver timely and cost-effective solutions, ensuring veterinary practices and animal health professionals have access to a broader range of products and solutions for both companion and large animals.

Upon closing of the deal, Cencora will receive upfront cash proceeds of $1.25 billion, $800 million in preferred equity and $1.45 billion paid in common equity in the combined company, resulting in a non-controlling 34.3% common equity stake.

Cencora's stock is moving up 0.24 percent, to $360.80 before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.