Cenbank chief says ratings agencies "understand" Israel's high budget deficit

TEL AVIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Wednesday that as long as increased government spending is focused on supporting the economy during the coronavirus outbreak, credit rating agencies will "understand".

The central bank forecasts Israel's budget deficit this year will be among the highest in the world at about 13% of gross domestic product.

But increased spending has been focused on stimulating the economy, which has been crushed by the coronavirus outbreak and is forecast to contract 6% this year.

"We are in a different world right now," Yaron told a video conference when asked whether he was concerned Israel could face a credit rating downgrade. "This is a new surrounding and I think the rating agencies are fully aware and understand that. We have the confidence of the markets."

While Israel's debt to GDP ratio is estimated to grow to 78% in 2021 from 60% in 2019, Yaron said this is still relatively low in comparison internationally.

The governor also said he believes Israel will be in a relatively good position exiting the crisis.

Squabbling between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and partner Blue and White over whether to pass a one-year budget for 2020 or a biennial budget that would also include 2021 has threatened to bring down a fragile unity government formed in May.

Yaron cautioned that the threat of going to elections adds uncertainty to the economy.

"You need a functioning government and an election obviously doesn't help," he said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by William Maclean)

