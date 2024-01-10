News & Insights

US Markets

Cen banks to intervene more in bond markets; regulation needs review - ICMA study

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

Refiles to fix formatting of quotes, no other changes

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Central banks will have to intervene more frequently in government bond markets and policymakers should review prudential regulation to make the market more resilient, a provisional study by trade body ICMA said on Wednesday.

"Market participants accept that episodic heightened volatility, with rapid evaporation of liquidity, and a sharp repricing of risk, is the new normal," the International Capital Markets Association said in a provisional summary of a report on bond market liquidity it will publish later in 2024.

The report is based on the biggest government bond markets in Europe.

Study participants believe central banks will have to intervene in bond markets more frequently and systematically to restore stability, ICMA said.

Policymakers and regulators should also review prudential regulation that applies to primary dealers -- banks that manage the trading of governments' debt -- to make the market more resilient, both buy and sell-side participants in the study recommend.

"They suggest that there is a trade-off between high levels of bank capitalisation and bond market liquidity and resilience," ICMA said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.