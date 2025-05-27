Markets
CETX

Cemtrex's AIS Secures $1.84 Mln Contract For Wastewater Plant Upgrade In Lancaster

May 27, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex Inc. (CETX), a diversified technology company, on Tuesday announced that its industrial services subsidiary, Advanced Industrial Services or AIS, has been awarded a $1.84 million contract by the City of Lancaster to upgrade key infrastructure at its Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant or AWWTP.

The project, titled South Primary Clarifier Upgrades, involves the replacement of mechanical and electrical systems, rehabilitation of clarifier structures, and modernization of control systems for four primary clarifiers in the South Train of the AWWTP.

Awarded under Contract No. 2023-33-01, the project is expected to begin in the 2025-2026 fiscal year and be completed within 12 months of commencement.

"This new contract is another strong win for AIS," said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. "We continue to build momentum in public infrastructure by delivering complex, high-stakes projects with precision."

AIS has expanded steadily across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, gaining a reputation as a trusted partner for municipal and industrial infrastructure modernization, particularly in the wastewater sector.

According to the EPA's Clean Watersheds Needs Survey, over $630 billion in wastewater infrastructure upgrades will be required nationwide over the next two decades—highlighting a surge in investment opportunities for qualified contractors.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2025 Performance:

For the second quarter of 2025, revenue rose 59 percent year-over-year to $27.3 million, compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $8.4 million or $4.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million or $3.05 per share in the second quarter of 2024.

Cash Position:

As of March 31, 2025, Cemtrex reported $4.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $6.4 million in stockholders' equity, exceeding Nasdaq's listing requirements.

Currently, CETX is trading at $1.94, up by 16.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
