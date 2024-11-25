Cemtrex trading halted, news pending

19:50 EST Cemtrex (CETX) trading halted, news pending
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CETX:
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 25 to November 29) – Stay Invested
- Cemtrex announces 1-for-35 reverse stock split
- Cemtrex’s Vicon Industries unveils evolution of camera technology
- Cemtrex’s AIS subsidiary awarded $4.7M infrastructure contract
- Cemtrex trading halted, volatility trading pause
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.