Cemtrex Inc. Reports Strong First Half of Fiscal 2025 and Announces Focus on Strategic Acquisitions to Accelerate Growth

Cemtrex Inc. reports strong fiscal growth and plans targeted acquisitions to enhance profitability and expansion.

Cemtrex Inc. has announced a strategic focus on boosting operating income through targeted acquisitions, following a successful first half of fiscal 2025, where it reported over $2.3 million in operating income and a revenue increase of more than 20% to $41 million. This significant financial turnaround signals the profitability of its core businesses, especially Vicon Security. CEO Saagar Govil emphasized intentions to pursue cash-generating acquisitions to enhance earnings and long-term value while continuing to experience organic growth. The company is exploring several acquisition opportunities, anticipated to add $3 to $4 million annually to operating income. Cemtrex plans to finance these acquisitions using internal capital and other funding methods, assessing each opportunity based on potential returns and impact on earnings per share.

Potential Positives

Cemtrex reported over $2.3 million in operating income for the first six months of fiscal 2025, marking a significant improvement from the previous year and indicating sustainable profitability in its core businesses.

First-half revenue increased to $41 million, reflecting more than 20% year-over-year growth, driven by strong execution and demand across its industrial and security platforms.

The company is pursuing targeted acquisitions that could contribute an additional $3 to $4 million in annual operating income, enhancing its earnings trajectory.

With a strategy focused on acquiring cash-generating businesses and integrating them quickly, Cemtrex aims to scale its operations and value, following years of rebuilding.

Potential Negatives

The company is seeking to accelerate growth through acquisitions, which may suggest that organic growth alone is insufficient to meet their goals.

There is no guarantee that planned acquisitions will be completed, which introduces uncertainty about future growth and income projections.

The reliance on non-toxic equity raises for funding acquisitions might dilute existing shareholders' equity, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What recent financial achievements has Cemtrex reported?

Cemtrex reported over $2.3 million in operating income for the first half of fiscal 2025, marking significant growth.

How is Cemtrex planning to accelerate income growth?

Cemtrex plans to accelerate income growth through targeted acquisitions of strong, cash-generating businesses.

What are Cemtrex's revenue growth figures for fiscal 2025?

The company experienced a revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year, reaching $41 million in the first half of 2025.

Which segments of Cemtrex are driving profitability?

The core businesses, particularly Vicon Security, are mainly driving profitability and generating sustainable income.

What strategy does Cemtrex employ for acquisitions?

Cemtrex's acquisition strategy focuses on buying strong businesses, integrating quickly, and enhancing long-term value through disciplined expansion.

$CETX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CETX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Hauppauge, NY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a diversified industrial and technology company, today announced a renewed focus on accelerating operating income growth through targeted acquisitions, following a breakout first half of fiscal 2025.





Cemtrex reported over $2.3 million in operating income for the first six months of the year, a major shift from the prior year and a clear signal that the Company’s core businesses, particularly Vicon Security, are now generating sustainable profitability. First-half revenue grew to $41 million, up more than 20% year-over-year, driven by strong execution and continued demand across its industrial and security platforms.





“We’ve crossed the profitability threshold, and now we’re going on offense,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We’ve spent the last few years rebuilding from the ground up. Today, we’re in a position of strength and focused on acquiring businesses that drive immediate earnings and expand our long-term value.”





The Company is currently conducting in-depth evaluations on two potential acquisition targets and actively evaluating several others. If completed, these transactions are expected to contribute an additional $3 to $4 million in annual operating income, further accelerating Cemtrex’s earnings trajectory.





“Our strategy is simple: buy strong, cash-generating businesses at sensible multiples, integrate quickly, and compound value,” Govil added. “We’re already seeing continued momentum in our core businesses, particularly through new products and customer wins. Acquisitions are an accelerant, not a substitute, for the organic growth we’re already delivering. Since 2021, we’ve nearly doubled revenue and significantly improved margins. The next phase is about scaling what we’ve built, through focused execution and disciplined expansion.”





Cemtrex plans to fund future acquisitions through a mix of internal capital, seller financing, and non-toxic equity raises. Each opportunity will be evaluated for its return on capital, margin impact, and contribution to earnings per share.





There is no assurance any specific transaction will be completed. The Company will provide updates as material developments occur.







About Cemtrex







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.





Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.



