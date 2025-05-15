Cemtrex Inc. Reports 59% Revenue Increase and Return to Profitability in Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

Cemtrex Inc. reported a 59% revenue increase, returning to profitability with $8.4 million net income for Q2 FY 2025.

Cemtrex Inc., an advanced security technology and industrial services firm, announced strong financial results for its second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024. The company reported a 59% revenue increase to $27.3 million, up from $17.2 million in the same quarter the previous year. Operating income reached $4.6 million compared to a loss of $1 million last year, and net income was $8.4 million, rebounding from a net loss of $1.5 million. The gross profit margin improved to 45% from 40%. The CEO, Saagar Govil, highlighted the return to profitability and the contribution of both business segments to revenue growth, particularly noting a record order in the security segment and robust performance in the industrial services segment. The company aims to maintain momentum and deliver increased shareholder value moving forward.

Revenue increased by 59% year-over-year to $27.3 million, highlighting significant growth compared to the prior fiscal quarter.

The company returned to profitability with net income of $8.4 million, a notable improvement from a net loss of $1.5 million in the previous year.

Gross profit margin improved to 45%, up from 40% in the prior year, indicating better operational efficiency and cost management.

The Vicon segment experienced a dramatic 110% increase in revenue year-over-year to $17.0 million, driven by strong demand for AI-enhanced security solutions and large government orders.

Despite reporting a significant increase in revenue and net income, the company has accumulated a substantial deficit of over $91 million, which may raise concerns about long-term financial stability.

The current liabilities of approximately $23.6 million exceed total current assets of about $28.7 million, indicating potential liquidity issues.

The company reported a net loss of over $20 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $2.9 million in the same period the previous year, suggesting ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability over time.

Brooklyn, NY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -



Cemtrex Inc.



(NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.







Key Highlights for Second Fiscal Quarter 2025









Revenue increased 59% to $27.3 million, compared to revenue in the prior year quarter of $17.2 million.



Operating Income totaled $4.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1 million in Q2 FY 2024.



Net Income for the period was $8.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in Q2 FY 2024.



Gross profit margin increased to 45%, up from 40% in the prior year period.



Stockholders equity rose to $6.4 million, up from $4.7 million at September 30



th



2024.

















Management Commentary







Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “We are extremely pleased with our strong second quarter performance, which reflects our team’s sharp focus on execution and margin improvement. Both operating segments contributed to robust revenue growth, and we delivered a return to profitability on both an operating and net income basis. The improvement in gross margins, combined with disciplined expense management, enabled us to post over $8 million in net income this quarter. We believe this result marks an inflection point for Cemtrex.





“At Vicon, our Security segment, we benefited from the initial shipments of a record $10.4 million order and from the ramp-up of our new NEXT Modular Sensor System, which is now in full production. Our efforts to expand our presence in international markets are also beginning to show progress, with recent STQC certification in India positioning us for long-term growth in that region. Meanwhile, our Industrial Services segment, AIS, delivered solid 13% year-over-year growth and continues to execute well on large infrastructure and industrial projects.”





“We remain laser-focused on delivering shareholder value through improved profitability, strategic innovation, and operational discipline. With a strengthening balance sheet and a growing backlog, we believe we are positioned to sustain momentum through the second half of the fiscal year, and remain optimistic that fiscal 2025 financial performance will surpass fiscal 2024.”







Segment Highlights:







Vicon Industries:







Revenue grew 110% year-over-year to $17.0 million, driven by execution of a large government order and increased demand for AI-enhanced security solutions.



Gross margin improved to 52% from 51% in the prior year quarter.



Operating income for the segment totaled $4.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million a year ago.















Advanced Industrial Services:







Revenue increased 13% to $10.3 million, up from $9.1 million in the prior year period.



Gross profit grew to $3.4 million, with gross margin improving to 33%.



Operating income rose to $0.9 million from $0.7 million in Q2 FY2024.





















Metric









Q2 FY2025









Q2 FY2024









% Change











Revenue





$27.3M





$17.2M





+59%









Gross Profit





$12.2M





$6.9M





+75%









Gross Margin





45%





40%





+500bps









Operating Income





$4.6M





($1.0M)





N/A









Net Income to CETX Shareholders





$8.4M





($1.5M)





N/A









EPS (Basic & Diluted)





$4.10





($3,054.05)





N/A









As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million, and total assets were $46.2 million. Inventories decreased to $6.1 million at March 31, 2025, from $7.0 million at September 30, 2024. Stockholders’ equity improved to $6.4 million, exceeding Nasdaq’s minimum continued listing standards.







About Cemtrex











Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.





For more information visit



www.cemtrex.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.











Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























(Unaudited)













































March 31,

























September 30,





































2025

























2024





















Assets











































































Current assets









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,538,405













$





3,897,511













Restricted cash













1,527,628

















1,522,881













Trade receivables, net













12,715,992

















11,159,676













Trade receivables, net - related party













550,613

















685,788





















































Inventory, net













6,136,765

















6,988,529













Contract assets, net













1,156,620

















985,207













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,026,088

















1,456,687













Total current assets













28,652,111

















26,696,279





















































Property and equipment, net













9,813,887

















9,133,578













Right-of-use operating lease assets













1,676,614

















1,933,378













Royalties receivable, net - related party













272,423

















456,611













Goodwill













3,708,347

















3,708,347













Other













2,113,768

















2,187,265















Total Assets

















$









46,237,150

























$









44,115,458





























































Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity











































Current liabilities









































Accounts payable









$





4,001,843













$





4,520,173













Sales tax payable













3,970

















73,024













Revolving line of credit













2,867,425

















3,125,011













Current maturities of long-term liabilities













9,301,045

















4,732,377













Operating lease liabilities - short-term













829,644

















832,823













Deposits from customers













182,855

















408,415













Accrued expenses













2,764,172

















1,393,902













Accrued payable on inventory in transit













242,303

















640,450













Contract liabilities













1,924,425

















1,254,204













Deferred revenue













1,179,536

















1,297,616













Accrued income taxes













277,763

















314,827













Total current liabilities













23,574,981

















18,592,822













Long-term liabilities









































Long-term debt













9,492,824

















13,270,178













Long-term operating lease liabilities













902,223

















1,159,204













Other long-term liabilities













282,200

















274,957













Deferred Revenue - long-term













509,882

















658,019













Warrant liabilities













4,747,468

















5,199,436













Total long-term liabilities













15,934,597

















20,561,794













Total liabilities













39,509,578

















39,154,616





















































Commitments and contingencies













-

















-





















































Stockholders’ equity









































Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,579,994 shares issued and 2,515,894 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2,456,827 shares issued and 2,392,727 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (liquidation value of $10 per share)













2,580

















2,457













Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024













50

















50





















































Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 1,784,581 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 14,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024













1,785

















14













Additional paid-in capital













95,879,333

















73,262,536













Accumulated deficit













(91,726,811





)













(71,355,386





)









Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024













(148,291





)













(148,291





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income













2,394,376

















2,949,297













Total Cemtrex stockholders’ equity













6,403,022

















4,710,677













Non-controlling interest













324,550

















250,165















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

















$









46,237,150

























$









44,115,458





















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)











































































For the three months ended













For the six months ended





















March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024













March 31, 2025













March 31, 2024





































































Revenues









$





27,250,269













$





17,159,595













$





40,990,168













$





34,037,761













Cost of revenues













15,084,814

















10,220,179

















23,122,777

















20,015,946













Gross profit













12,165,455

















6,939,416

















17,867,391

















14,021,815













Operating expenses









































































General and administrative













6,770,742

















7,020,157

















13,864,031

















13,992,123













Research and development













777,889

















951,400

















1,667,972

















1,800,205













Total operating expenses













7,548,631

















7,971,557

















15,532,003

















15,792,328













Operating income/(loss)













4,616,824

















(1,032,141





)













2,335,388

















(1,770,513





)









Other (expense)/income









































































Other income, net













(150,165





)













144,765

















(115,192





)













223,176













Interest expense













(452,998





)













(592,804





)













(936,911





)













(1,176,487





)









Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities













-

















-

















(15,796,105





)













-













Changes in fair value of warrant liability













4,707,374

















-

















(5,312,838





)













-













Total other income/(expense), net













4,104,211

















(448,039





)













(22,161,046





)













(953,311





)









Net income/(loss) before income taxes













8,721,035

















(1,480,180





)













(19,825,658





)













(2,723,824





)









Income tax expense













110,525

















100,004

















231,063

















170,755













Income/(loss) from Continuing operations













8,610,510

















(1,580,184





)













(20,056,721





)













(2,894,579





)









Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax













26,969

















10,463

















(240,319





)













20,955













Net income/(loss)













8,637,479

















(1,569,721





)













(20,297,040





)













(2,873,624





)









Less net income/(loss) in noncontrolling interest













254,537

















(96,510





)













74,385

















(192,919





)











Net income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. stockholders

















$









8,382,942

























$









(1,473,211









)

















$









(20,371,425









)

















$









(2,680,705









)











Income/(loss) per share - Basic & Diluted









































































Continuing Operations









$





4.10













$





(3,054.05





)









$





(10.62





)









$





(5,497.36





)









Discontinued Operations









$





0.01













$





20.80













$





(0.13





)









$





41.83













Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic & Diluted













2,032,744

















503

















1,897,797

















501















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(Unaudited)

























































For the six months ended





























March 31,





























2025

























2024





















Cash Flows from Operating Activities























































































































Net loss









$





(20,297,040





)









$





(2,873,624





)

















































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities









































Depreciation and amortization













648,109

















673,190













Loss on disposal of property and equipment













19,668

















-













Noncash lease expense













461,490

















389,125













Goodwill impairment













-

















-













Bad debt expense













10,572

















35,213













Contract modification - related party













280,545

















-













Share-based compensation













7,183

















15,116













Income tax expense













-

















(96,750





)









Shares issued to pay for services













-

















40,000













Accrued interest on notes payable













530,404

















657,355













Non-cash royalty income













(71,464





)













(26,564





)









Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable













16,667

















-













Loan origination costs













5,000

















36,267













Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities













15,796,105

















-













Changes in fair value of warrant liability













5,312,838

















-





















































Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition of subsidiaries:









































Trade receivables













(1,536,888





)













(2,317,074





)









Trade receivables - related party













66,057

















(178,980





)









Inventory













851,764

















1,341,472













Contract assets













(171,413





)













(240,478





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(569,401





)













482,853













Other assets













173,497

















(225,853





)









Accounts payable













(518,330





)













(455,315





)









Accounts payable - related party













-

















408













Sales tax payable













(69,054





)













1,658













Operating lease liabilities













(464,886





)













(388,516





)









Deposits from customers













(225,560





)













150,274













Accrued expenses













972,123

















(108,311





)









Contract liabilities













670,221

















919,090













Deferred revenue













(266,217





)













(252,109





)









Income taxes payable













(38,617





)













(146,422





)









Other liabilities













7,243

















(184,261





)











Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities

























1,600,616

































(2,752,236









)

























































































Cash Flows from Investing Activities











































Purchase of property and equipment













(1,359,963





)













(355,308





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













13,511

















-













Royalties on related party revenues













10,000

















-













Investment in MasterpieceVR













(100,000





)













(100,000





)











Net cash used by investing activities

























(1,436,452









)

























(455,308









)

























































































Cash Flows from Financing Activities











































Proceeds on revolving line of credit













18,925,223

















19,360,672













Payments on revolving line of credit













(19,182,809





)













(15,413,971





)









Payments on debt













(240,510





)













(2,634,545





)









Payments on Paycheck Protection Program Loans













(20,247





)













(20,242





)









Proceeds on bank loans













-

















28,331













Proceeds from notes payable













500,000

















-













Proceeds from warrant exercises













1,050,597

















-













Purchases of treasury stock













-

















(69,705





)











Net cash provided by financing activities

























1,032,254

































1,250,540































































































Effect of currency translation













(550,777





)













(304,022





)









Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













1,196,418

















(1,957,004





)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period













5,420,392

















6,349,562















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

















$









6,066,033

























$









4,088,536





















Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)









(Unaudited)













Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash











































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,538,405













$





2,916,120













Restricted cash













1,527,628

















1,172,416















Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

















$









6,066,033

























$









4,088,536





























































Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











































Cash paid during the period for interest









$





389,840













$





482,865













Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds









$





269,680













$





146,422























































Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities











































Shares issued to pay for services









$





-













$





40,000













Financing of fixed asset purchase









$





-













$





28,331













Noncash recognition of new leases









$





204,726













$





-













Series A Warrant Exercises









$





21,515,777













$





-











