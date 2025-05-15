Stocks
CETX

Cemtrex Inc. Reports 59% Revenue Increase and Return to Profitability in Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

May 15, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Cemtrex Inc. reported a 59% revenue increase, returning to profitability with $8.4 million net income for Q2 FY 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Cemtrex Inc., an advanced security technology and industrial services firm, announced strong financial results for its second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2024. The company reported a 59% revenue increase to $27.3 million, up from $17.2 million in the same quarter the previous year. Operating income reached $4.6 million compared to a loss of $1 million last year, and net income was $8.4 million, rebounding from a net loss of $1.5 million. The gross profit margin improved to 45% from 40%. The CEO, Saagar Govil, highlighted the return to profitability and the contribution of both business segments to revenue growth, particularly noting a record order in the security segment and robust performance in the industrial services segment. The company aims to maintain momentum and deliver increased shareholder value moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased by 59% year-over-year to $27.3 million, highlighting significant growth compared to the prior fiscal quarter.
  • The company returned to profitability with net income of $8.4 million, a notable improvement from a net loss of $1.5 million in the previous year.
  • Gross profit margin improved to 45%, up from 40% in the prior year, indicating better operational efficiency and cost management.
  • The Vicon segment experienced a dramatic 110% increase in revenue year-over-year to $17.0 million, driven by strong demand for AI-enhanced security solutions and large government orders.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite reporting a significant increase in revenue and net income, the company has accumulated a substantial deficit of over $91 million, which may raise concerns about long-term financial stability.
  • The current liabilities of approximately $23.6 million exceed total current assets of about $28.7 million, indicating potential liquidity issues.
  • The company reported a net loss of over $20 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $2.9 million in the same period the previous year, suggesting ongoing challenges in maintaining profitability over time.

FAQ

What were Cemtrex's revenue figures for Q2 FY 2025?

Cemtrex reported a revenue of $27.3 million, a 59% increase from $17.2 million in Q2 FY 2024.

How much did Cemtrex's net income improve in Q2 FY 2025?

Net income for Q2 FY 2025 was $8.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in Q2 FY 2024.

What factors contributed to Cemtrex's profitability in Q2 FY 2025?

The profitability was driven by improved gross margins, disciplined expense management, and robust revenue growth across segments.

How did Vicon Industries perform in the latest quarter?

Vicon Industries saw a 110% revenue increase to $17.0 million, driven by a large government order and AI security solutions demand.

What is the outlook for Cemtrex's financial performance in fiscal 2025?

Cemtrex remains optimistic, expecting financial performance for fiscal 2025 to surpass that of fiscal 2024 due to growth momentum.

$CETX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $CETX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Brooklyn, NY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -

Cemtrex Inc.

(NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, has reported its financial and operational results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.




Key Highlights for Second Fiscal Quarter 2025




  • Revenue increased 59% to $27.3 million, compared to revenue in the prior year quarter of $17.2 million.


  • Operating Income totaled $4.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $1 million in Q2 FY 2024.


  • Net Income for the period was $8.4 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in Q2 FY 2024.


  • Gross profit margin increased to 45%, up from 40% in the prior year period.


  • Stockholders equity rose to $6.4 million, up from $4.7 million at September 30

    th

    2024.








Management Commentary



Cemtrex Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented on the results: “We are extremely pleased with our strong second quarter performance, which reflects our team’s sharp focus on execution and margin improvement. Both operating segments contributed to robust revenue growth, and we delivered a return to profitability on both an operating and net income basis. The improvement in gross margins, combined with disciplined expense management, enabled us to post over $8 million in net income this quarter. We believe this result marks an inflection point for Cemtrex.



“At Vicon, our Security segment, we benefited from the initial shipments of a record $10.4 million order and from the ramp-up of our new NEXT Modular Sensor System, which is now in full production. Our efforts to expand our presence in international markets are also beginning to show progress, with recent STQC certification in India positioning us for long-term growth in that region. Meanwhile, our Industrial Services segment, AIS, delivered solid 13% year-over-year growth and continues to execute well on large infrastructure and industrial projects.”



“We remain laser-focused on delivering shareholder value through improved profitability, strategic innovation, and operational discipline. With a strengthening balance sheet and a growing backlog, we believe we are positioned to sustain momentum through the second half of the fiscal year, and remain optimistic that fiscal 2025 financial performance will surpass fiscal 2024.”




Segment Highlights:



Vicon Industries:




  • Revenue grew 110% year-over-year to $17.0 million, driven by execution of a large government order and increased demand for AI-enhanced security solutions.


  • Gross margin improved to 52% from 51% in the prior year quarter.


  • Operating income for the segment totaled $4.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million a year ago.







Advanced Industrial Services:




  • Revenue increased 13% to $10.3 million, up from $9.1 million in the prior year period.


  • Gross profit grew to $3.4 million, with gross margin improving to 33%.


  • Operating income rose to $0.9 million from $0.7 million in Q2 FY2024.



















































Metric

Q2 FY2025

Q2 FY2024

% Change

Revenue
$27.3M
$17.2M
+59%

Gross Profit
$12.2M
$6.9M
+75%

Gross Margin
45%
40%
+500bps

Operating Income
$4.6M
($1.0M)
N/A

Net Income to CETX Shareholders
$8.4M
($1.5M)
N/A

EPS (Basic & Diluted)
$4.10
($3,054.05)
N/A


As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $4.5 million, and total assets were $46.2 million. Inventories decreased to $6.1 million at March 31, 2025, from $7.0 million at September 30, 2024. Stockholders’ equity improved to $6.4 million, exceeding Nasdaq’s minimum continued listing standards.




About Cemtrex





Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.



For more information visit

www.cemtrex.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.






Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)











March 31,







September 30,










2025







2024




Assets
























Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$
4,538,405


$
3,897,511

Restricted cash


1,527,628



1,522,881

Trade receivables, net


12,715,992



11,159,676

Trade receivables, net - related party


550,613



685,788










Inventory, net


6,136,765



6,988,529

Contract assets, net


1,156,620



985,207

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


2,026,088



1,456,687

Total current assets


28,652,111



26,696,279










Property and equipment, net


9,813,887



9,133,578

Right-of-use operating lease assets


1,676,614



1,933,378

Royalties receivable, net - related party


272,423



456,611

Goodwill


3,708,347



3,708,347

Other


2,113,768



2,187,265


Total Assets




$

46,237,150







$

44,115,458













Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity








Current liabilities








Accounts payable

$
4,001,843


$
4,520,173

Sales tax payable


3,970



73,024

Revolving line of credit


2,867,425



3,125,011

Current maturities of long-term liabilities


9,301,045



4,732,377

Operating lease liabilities - short-term


829,644



832,823

Deposits from customers


182,855



408,415

Accrued expenses


2,764,172



1,393,902

Accrued payable on inventory in transit


242,303



640,450

Contract liabilities


1,924,425



1,254,204

Deferred revenue


1,179,536



1,297,616

Accrued income taxes


277,763



314,827

Total current liabilities


23,574,981



18,592,822

Long-term liabilities








Long-term debt


9,492,824



13,270,178

Long-term operating lease liabilities


902,223



1,159,204

Other long-term liabilities


282,200



274,957

Deferred Revenue - long-term


509,882



658,019

Warrant liabilities


4,747,468



5,199,436

Total long-term liabilities


15,934,597



20,561,794

Total liabilities


39,509,578



39,154,616










Commitments and contingencies


-



-










Stockholders’ equity








Preferred stock , $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, Series 1, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 2,579,994 shares issued and 2,515,894 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2,456,827 shares issued and 2,392,727 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 (liquidation value of $10 per share)


2,580



2,457

Series C, 100,000 shares authorized, 50,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024


50



50










Common stock, $0.001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 1,784,581 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 14,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024


1,785



14

Additional paid-in capital


95,879,333



73,262,536

Accumulated deficit


(91,726,811
)


(71,355,386
)

Treasury stock, 64,100 shares of Series 1 Preferred Stock at March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024


(148,291
)


(148,291
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


2,394,376



2,949,297

Total Cemtrex stockholders’ equity


6,403,022



4,710,677

Non-controlling interest


324,550



250,165


Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity




$

46,237,150







$

44,115,458





Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)














For the three months ended


For the six months ended



March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024














Revenues

$
27,250,269


$
17,159,595


$
40,990,168


$
34,037,761

Cost of revenues


15,084,814



10,220,179



23,122,777



20,015,946

Gross profit


12,165,455



6,939,416



17,867,391



14,021,815

Operating expenses
















General and administrative


6,770,742



7,020,157



13,864,031



13,992,123

Research and development


777,889



951,400



1,667,972



1,800,205

Total operating expenses


7,548,631



7,971,557



15,532,003



15,792,328

Operating income/(loss)


4,616,824



(1,032,141
)


2,335,388



(1,770,513
)

Other (expense)/income
















Other income, net


(150,165
)


144,765



(115,192
)


223,176

Interest expense


(452,998
)


(592,804
)


(936,911
)


(1,176,487
)

Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities


-



-



(15,796,105
)


-

Changes in fair value of warrant liability


4,707,374



-



(5,312,838
)


-

Total other income/(expense), net


4,104,211



(448,039
)


(22,161,046
)


(953,311
)

Net income/(loss) before income taxes


8,721,035



(1,480,180
)


(19,825,658
)


(2,723,824
)

Income tax expense


110,525



100,004



231,063



170,755

Income/(loss) from Continuing operations


8,610,510



(1,580,184
)


(20,056,721
)


(2,894,579
)

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax


26,969



10,463



(240,319
)


20,955

Net income/(loss)


8,637,479



(1,569,721
)


(20,297,040
)


(2,873,624
)

Less net income/(loss) in noncontrolling interest


254,537



(96,510
)


74,385



(192,919
)


Net income/(loss) attributable to Cemtrex, Inc. stockholders




$

8,382,942







$

(1,473,211

)




$

(20,371,425

)




$

(2,680,705

)

Income/(loss) per share - Basic & Diluted
















Continuing Operations

$
4.10


$
(3,054.05
)

$
(10.62
)

$
(5,497.36
)

Discontinued Operations

$
0.01


$
20.80


$
(0.13
)

$
41.83

Weighted Average Number of Shares-Basic & Diluted


2,032,744



503



1,897,797



501



Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited)











For the six months ended






March 31,






2025







2024




Cash Flows from Operating Activities







































Net loss

$
(20,297,040
)

$
(2,873,624
)










Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities








Depreciation and amortization


648,109



673,190

Loss on disposal of property and equipment


19,668



-

Noncash lease expense


461,490



389,125

Goodwill impairment


-



-

Bad debt expense


10,572



35,213

Contract modification - related party


280,545



-

Share-based compensation


7,183



15,116

Income tax expense


-



(96,750
)

Shares issued to pay for services


-



40,000

Accrued interest on notes payable


530,404



657,355

Non-cash royalty income


(71,464
)


(26,564
)

Amortization of original issue discounts on notes payable


16,667



-

Loan origination costs


5,000



36,267

Loss on exercise of warrant liabilities


15,796,105



-

Changes in fair value of warrant liability


5,312,838



-










Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition of subsidiaries:








Trade receivables


(1,536,888
)


(2,317,074
)

Trade receivables - related party


66,057



(178,980
)

Inventory


851,764



1,341,472

Contract assets


(171,413
)


(240,478
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(569,401
)


482,853

Other assets


173,497



(225,853
)

Accounts payable


(518,330
)


(455,315
)

Accounts payable - related party


-



408

Sales tax payable


(69,054
)


1,658

Operating lease liabilities


(464,886
)


(388,516
)

Deposits from customers


(225,560
)


150,274

Accrued expenses


972,123



(108,311
)

Contract liabilities


670,221



919,090

Deferred revenue


(266,217
)


(252,109
)

Income taxes payable


(38,617
)


(146,422
)

Other liabilities


7,243



(184,261
)


Net cash provided/(used) by operating activities







1,600,616










(2,752,236

)





























Cash Flows from Investing Activities








Purchase of property and equipment


(1,359,963
)


(355,308
)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


13,511



-

Royalties on related party revenues


10,000



-

Investment in MasterpieceVR


(100,000
)


(100,000
)


Net cash used by investing activities







(1,436,452

)







(455,308

)





























Cash Flows from Financing Activities








Proceeds on revolving line of credit


18,925,223



19,360,672

Payments on revolving line of credit


(19,182,809
)


(15,413,971
)

Payments on debt


(240,510
)


(2,634,545
)

Payments on Paycheck Protection Program Loans


(20,247
)


(20,242
)

Proceeds on bank loans


-



28,331

Proceeds from notes payable


500,000



-

Proceeds from warrant exercises


1,050,597



-

Purchases of treasury stock


-



(69,705
)


Net cash provided by financing activities







1,032,254










1,250,540






























Effect of currency translation


(550,777
)


(304,022
)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


1,196,418



(1,957,004
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


5,420,392



6,349,562


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period




$

6,066,033







$

4,088,536





Cemtrex, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Continued)




(Unaudited)































































































































































Balance Sheet Accounts Included in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash
























Cash and cash equivalents

$
4,538,405


$
2,916,120

Restricted cash


1,527,628



1,172,416


Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash




$

6,066,033







$

4,088,536













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:








Cash paid during the period for interest

$
389,840


$
482,865

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

$
269,680


$
146,422











Supplemental Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities








Shares issued to pay for services

$
-


$
40,000

Financing of fixed asset purchase

$
-


$
28,331

Noncash recognition of new leases

$
204,726


$
-

Series A Warrant Exercises

$
21,515,777


$
-
 


 



