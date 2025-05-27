Cemtrex, Inc. Initiates Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

Cemtrex, Inc. announces a public offering of common stock to fund corporate purposes and pay down debt.

Cemtrex, Inc. has announced the commencement of a public offering of shares of Common Stock and pre-funded warrants, which will be offered by the Company itself. The net proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, debt repayment, and working capital. The Common Stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CETX" and the offering is subject to market conditions. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole book-running manager for this offering, which is being conducted under a previously filed and effective shelf registration statement. The final terms and details will be outlined in a prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. The company, which operates in security and industrial sectors, emphasizes its commitment to innovation and customer value. However, forward-looking statements made in the release come with risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from expectations.

Cemtrex, Inc. is initiating a public offering of Common Stock, which can enhance its financial position and provide necessary capital for growth and operational needs.

The net proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, paying down indebtedness, and working capital needs, indicating a strategic approach to financial management.

The offering is being managed by Aegis Capital Corp., suggesting confidence from a reputable financial institution, which may attract further investor interest.

Cemtrex’s presence on the Nasdaq Capital Market underlines its visibility and accessibility to investors, potentially increasing investor trust and market engagement.

The offering of shares may indicate potential financial instability or the need for additional capital, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

The uncertainty regarding the completion of the offering due to market conditions may raise concerns about the company's financial health and strategic plans.

The reliance on the public offering to pay down indebtedness could suggest existing financial pressures that may not be well-received by the market.

Hauppauge, NY, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) (the “Company”), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced that it has commenced a public offering to offer and sell shares of Common Stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof).





All of the share of Common Stock and pre-funded warrants are being offered by the Company (the “Offering”).





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, paying down indebtedness, and working capital needs. The Company’s Common Stock is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “CETX”. The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.







Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering on a firm commitment basis.







The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-283995) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on February 3, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at



www.sec.gov



. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About





Cemtrex, Inc.







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.









For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.











