Cemtrex, Inc. Completes $1.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Cemtrex, Inc. closed a public offering, raising approximately $1.25 million from 1.25 million shares at $1.00 each.

Cemtrex, Inc. announced the successful closing of its public offering, raising approximately $1.25 million by selling 1,250,000 shares of common stock at $1.00 per share. The offering, which closed on May 29, 2025, included a 45-day option for Aegis Capital Corp. to purchase an additional 15% of shares to cover over-allotments. The offering is part of an effective shelf registration statement and details can be found on the SEC's website. Cemtrex operates in the security and industrial sectors, focusing on advanced technology and services, aimed at enhancing safety and efficiency for its customers.

Potential Positives

Successfully closed a public offering, raising approximately $1.25 million in gross proceeds, which can enhance the company's financial stability and facilitate growth initiatives.

The offering's underwritten commitment reflects confidence from investors and market demand for the company's shares.

The grant of a 45-day option to purchase additional shares demonstrates potential for further capital raise and flexibility in funding.

The use of an effective shelf registration allows the company to efficiently access capital markets in the future when needed.

Potential Negatives

The company raised a modest $1.25 million through the public offering, which may indicate financial constraints or a limited capacity for growth.

Granting a 45-day option for Aegis Capital Corp. to purchase additional shares could dilute existing shareholders' equity, potentially lowering share value.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainty in the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

FAQ

What was the gross proceeds from Cemtrex's recent public offering?

The gross proceeds from Cemtrex's public offering were approximately $1.25 million.

How many shares were offered in the Cemtrex public offering?

Cemtrex offered 1,250,000 shares of common stock in the public offering.

What was the price per share in the Cemtrex offering?

The public offering price per share of Cemtrex's common stock was $1.00.

Who managed the Cemtrex public offering?

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the Cemtrex public offering.

Where can I find the prospectus for Cemtrex's offering?

The final prospectus will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CETX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CETX stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Hauppauge, NY, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) (the “Company”), an advanced security technology and industrial services company, today announced the closing of its previously announced firm commitment underwritten public offering. Gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $1.25 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering closed on May 29, 2025.





The offering consisted of 1,250,000 shares of common stock (“Common Stock”). The public offering price per share of Common Stock was $1.00.





In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. (“Aegis”) a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock of up to 15.0% of the number of shares of Common Stock sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.







Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The Doney Law Firm acted as counsel to the Company. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis Capital Corp.







The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-283995) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on February 3, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at



www.sec.gov



. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Cemtrex, Inc.







Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.









For more information visit www.cemtrex.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.







CONTACT: Investor Relations

investors@cemtrex.com

