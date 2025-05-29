Cemtrex Closes $1.25 Mln Public Offering Led By Aegis Capital

(RTTNews) - Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX), a provider of advanced security technology and industrial services, has completed its underwritten public offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately $1.25 million before expenses.

The offering included 1,250,000 shares of common stock priced at $1.00 each and closed on May 29, 2025.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager and was granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offered shares to cover over-allotments. Legal counsel for the transaction was provided by The Doney Law Firm for Cemtrex and Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. for Aegis.

The offering was conducted under a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 declared effective by the SEC on February 3, 2025. The final prospectus supplement and related documents will be filed and accessible via the SEC's website.

Thursday, CETX closed at $0.913, up 5.42%, and dipped slightly in after-hours trading to $0.9099, down 0.34%, on the NasdaqCM.

