Cemtrex announces integration of gun detection feature into Vicon NEXT Cameras

Cemtrex (CETX) announced that its subsidiary, Vicon, will integrate an Artificial Intelligence gun detection feature in its NEXT Cameras, which will be released in the first calendar quarter of 2025, marking a significant milestone in public safety and security technology. This novel detection feature is designed to function on edge devices, offering a low-cost, high-efficiency solution for assistance in the detection of armed persons in surveillance footage and enhancing the capabilities of video management systems to initiate specific responses upon detection. The launch of this AI feature is part of Vicon’s commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that meet the dynamic needs of its customers. Armed Person detection uses transformer AI models to detect short and long weapons/firearms that are physically on a person to provide higher accuracy than traditional models. Training is conducted on a wide range of weapons using artificial data as well as real footage with a wide range of body types and positions, and under varied weather and lighting conditions.

