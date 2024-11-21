Cemtrex announces 1-for-35 reverse stock split

Cemtrex (CETX) announced that its board of directors authorized the stockholders approved 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the company to regain compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CETX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.