US Markets

Cemex to shut Mexico operations until at least April 30 due to coronavirus

Contributor
Raul Cortes Rodriguez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexican cement company Cemex will suspend its operations in the country until at least April 30 in line with government guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexican cement company Cemex will suspend its operations in the country until at least April 30 in line with government guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Cemex, which has operations in more than 50 countries, said it has improved its financial situation with a $1.135 billion revolving credit line and by receiving almost $500 million from asset sales. It added that it is also evaluating postponing certain investments in fixed assets that had been considered for this year.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Rodriguez; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular