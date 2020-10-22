Cemex says expects to take $1.5 bln charge in 3rd quarter results

Updates with details

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it expects to report a non-cash impairment charge of around $1.5 billion in its third quarter results next week, including some $1.02 billion in goodwill impairment linked to its U.S. operations.

The non-cash charges will not affect Cemex's liquidity, but will decrease total assets, net profit and stockholders' equity in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Another $480 million of the charge stems from idle assets in several countries, particularly in the United States. Cemex said it did not currently plan to restart those operations, and would instead move production to more efficient plants.

Cemex is due to post third quarter results next Wednesday.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham)

