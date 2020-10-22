Cemex says expects to post $1.5 bln charge in 3rd quarter results

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Thursday it expects to report a non-cash impairment charge of around $1.5 billion in its third quarter results.

The non-cash charges will not affect Cemex's liquidity, but will decrease total assets, net profit and stockholders' equity in the quarter, the company said in a statement. Cemex is slated to post its third quarter results next Wednesday. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon) ((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;)) Keywords: CEMEX RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.