CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CXMSF) Price Target Increased by 38.93% to 1.27

The average one-year price target for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:CXMSF) has been revised to $1.27 / share. This is an increase of 38.93% from the prior estimate of $0.91 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.88 to a high of $1.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.44% from the latest reported closing price of $0.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXMSF is 0.82%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 45,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEQKX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund Retail Class holds 13,774K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 10,479K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,807K shares , representing a decrease of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 0.28% over the last quarter.

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,922K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,599K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 42.81% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 3,267K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NOEMX - Northern Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund holds 3,153K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 8.04% over the last quarter.

