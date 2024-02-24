CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (CX) Price Target Increased by 6.93% to 8.24

The average one-year price target for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:CX) has been revised to 8.24 / share. This is an increase of 6.93% from the prior estimate of 7.71 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.81 to a high of 8.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.16% from the latest reported closing price of 8.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.24%, an increase of 2.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 502,546K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 48,126K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,738K shares, representing a decrease of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 28,003K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,851K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,834K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,313K shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 37.02% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 18,628K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,777K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 17,905K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,818K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 50.63% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.