News & Insights

Stocks
CXMSF

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - (CXMSF) Price Target Increased by 23.98% to 0.87

August 02, 2023 — 06:36 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - (OTC:CXMSF) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an increase of 23.98% from the prior estimate of 0.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.60 to a high of 1.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from the latest reported closing price of 0.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXMSF is 0.36%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 1,172,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CXMSF / Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 17.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,442K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 140,939K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 117,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,518K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 56,294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,266K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CXMSF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.