Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - (CXMSF) Price Target Increased by 23.98% to 0.87

The average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - (OTC:CXMSF) has been revised to 0.87 / share. This is an increase of 23.98% from the prior estimate of 0.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.60 to a high of 1.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from the latest reported closing price of 0.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXMSF is 0.36%, an increase of 21.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.79% to 1,172,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205,776K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,363K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 17.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 186,592K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,442K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 140,939K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EWW - iShares MSCI Mexico ETF holds 117,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,518K shares, representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 56,294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,266K shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXMSF by 19.97% over the last quarter.

