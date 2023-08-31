Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (CX) Price Target Increased by 9.25% to 8.55

The average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (NYSE:CX) has been revised to 8.55 / share. This is an increase of 9.25% from the prior estimate of 7.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.18 to a high of 8.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.88% from the latest reported closing price of 8.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.25%, an increase of 14.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 546,385K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 73,167K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 212.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 45,688K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,865K shares, representing an increase of 43.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 112.11% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 38,573K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 32,623K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,269K shares, representing a decrease of 60.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 26,261K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,965K shares, representing a decrease of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CX by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

