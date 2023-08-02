Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (CX) Price Target Increased by 25.15% to 7.83

The average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (NYSE:CX) has been revised to 7.83 / share. This is an increase of 25.15% from the prior estimate of 6.25 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.50 to a high of 8.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.70% from the latest reported closing price of 7.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 16.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.23%, a decrease of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.27% to 498,162K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Baillie Gifford holds 73,167K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,579K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 55.83% over the last quarter.
Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 38,573K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,688K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 81.21% over the last quarter.
Brandes Investment Partners holds 34,965K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,052K shares, representing an increase of 11.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 13.92% over the last quarter.
FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 32,623K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,269K shares, representing a decrease of 60.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 21.53% over the last quarter.
Capital International Investors holds 25,865K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.
