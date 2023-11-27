Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (CX) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 7.01

The average one-year price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR (NYSE:CX) has been revised to 7.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of 6.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.65 to a high of 7.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.28% from the latest reported closing price of 6.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. - ADR. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CX is 0.23%, a decrease of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 510,106K shares. The put/call ratio of CX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 52,738K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,167K shares, representing a decrease of 38.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 73.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,851K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,688K shares, representing a decrease of 64.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 26,942K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,573K shares, representing a decrease of 43.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 89.22% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 24,612K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,623K shares, representing a decrease of 32.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 9.83% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 19,313K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CX by 46.13% over the last quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., known as Cemex, is a Mexican multinational building materials company headquartered in San Pedro, near Monterrey, Mexico. It manufactures and distributes cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates in more than 50 countries.

