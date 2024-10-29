Cemex price target lowered to $8.90 from $10 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Cemex (CX) to $8.90 from $10 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company is in the middle of a transformational pathway with more than approximately $2B in divestitures and, while the firm is cutting its price target Scotiabank remains buyers of the stock, the analyst tells investors.

