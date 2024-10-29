Cemex price target lowered to $8 from $9 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Cemex (CX) to $8 from $9 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported soft Q4 results with operating EBITDA coming in at $747M, well below Barclays’ estimate of $802M, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm believes most of the negative is priced into the shares.

