Cemex posts quarterly profit boosted by higher U.S. sales

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV CEMEXCPO.MX on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, helped by higher sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Cemex's net income was $70 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $238 million a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2Z55HBV)

The company's net sales increased 9% to $3.54 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

