US Markets

Cemex posts quarterly profit boosted by higher U.S. sales

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, helped by higher sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV CEMEXCPO.MX on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter, helped by higher sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Cemex's net income was $70 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $238 million a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2Z55HBV)

The company's net sales increased 9% to $3.54 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More