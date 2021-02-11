US Markets

Cemex posts $70 mln Q4 profit with higher sales in U.S., Mexico

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX on Thursday reported a net income $70 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a $238 million loss a year earlier, bolstered by an increase in sales in the United States and Mexico.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in more than 50 countries reported a 9% increase in net sales to $3.54 billion, the highest reported sales in a fourth quarter since 2014, the company said.

In the United States, Cemex's biggest market, net sales increased 8% to $1.0 billion, it said.

In Mexico, government social programs, high levels of remittances, and home improvement projects helped propel a 23% increase in sales to $836 million.

"2020 was one of the most challenging years we have faced but it also was a remarkable year that tested the strengths of CEMEX and several of our recent strategic initiatives," CEO Fernando Gonzalez said.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Maju Samuel and Jason Neely )

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

