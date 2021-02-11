Cemex posts $70 mln 4th-quarter profit with higher sales in U.S., Mexico

Adds details from earnings report

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CEMEXCPO.MX on Thursday reported net income of $70 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a $238 million loss a year earlier, bolstered by higher sales in the United States and Mexico.

"2020 was one of the most challenging years we have faced but it also was a remarkable year that tested the strengths of CEMEX," said Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez.

The Monterrey-based company, which operates in more than 50 countries, reported $3.54 billion in net sales, a 9% increase over the same period last year. It was the highest reported sales in a fourth quarter since 2014, the company said.

In the United States, Cemex's biggest market, net sales increased 8% to $1.0 billion, with growth bolstered by mild weather and higher activity in the residential sector in Cemex's key states.

In Mexico, government social programs, high levels of remittances, and home improvement projects helped propel a 23% increase in sales to $836 million.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Jason Neely and Steve Orlofsky)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.