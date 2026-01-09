Is Cemex (CX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cemex (CX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cemex is one of 93 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cemex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CX's full-year earnings has moved 15.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CX has gained about 6.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 4.7% on average. This means that Cemex is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Tetra Tech (TTEK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.8%.

The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cemex is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.7% so far this year, so CX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tetra Tech belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +7.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Cemex and Tetra Tech as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

