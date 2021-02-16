US Markets

Cemex acquires concrete business in San Antonio with eye on U.S. growth

Contributors
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Miguel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Tuesday it had acquired a concrete business in San Antonio, Texas, as it looks to expand in the United States.

Updates with quote, earnings context

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex CMXCPO.MX said on Tuesday it had acquired a concrete business in San Antonio, Texas, as it looks to expand in the United States.

The acquisition of Beck Readymix Concrete Co. LTD includes three ready-mix concrete plants and one portable plant, the company said in a news release.

Cemex did not give the value of the acquisition.

"Cemex is proactively looking for opportunities to grow our operations in the U.S. and adapting to meet the needs of our customers," said Jaime Muguiro, president of Cemex USA.

Bolstered by rising sales in the United States and Mexico, Cemex last week reported a net income of $70 million for the fourth quarter, compared to a $238 million loss a year earlier.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More