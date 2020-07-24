Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Claudia Bustamante -- Investor Relations Manager

Thank you, Melinda. Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is Mr. Humberto Nadal, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nadal will begin our call with an overview of the quarter, especially our response to COVID-19, and our strategic outlook for the short and medium-term. Mr. Ferreyros will then follow with additional commentary on our financial results. We'll then turn the call over to your questions.

Please note that this call will include certain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company's regulatory filings.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Humberto Nadal.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Claudia. Welcome everyone to today's conference call. We hope all of you and your families continue to stay safe in these very difficult times. We are all joining from different -- participating from different parts of different locations. So let's hope that everything works on the technological side.

As you probably know, the Peruvian government continued extending the lock down and state of emergency intended to last two weeks at first, for a total of almost 3.5 months that ended June 30. Economic activities started gradually since mid-May with 20 activities related to mining, industry and construction services, tourist and commerce.

We started producing and shipping cement on May 20th, always with the health and safety of our employees as our undisputed top priority. We continue to operate with as little workers as possible in our plants. And those that have to go follow strict guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and regular checkups by our health and safety team. All of our administrative staff continues to work from home, and we plan to continue to work in this way until we are certain that the benefits of returning to the office outweighs the risks.

Before moving on to the results for our return to operations, I would like to highlight our actions to fight against the spread of COVID-19. We have acted on four different fronts, and we have acted strongly. First, in terms of health-related initiatives, we have implemented a nutritional program to help our workers with BMIs about 30. This program has been very successful, and after the 2.5 months, almost 70% are already below 30. We continue to work with our 30% and also closely monitor all of them so they are able to maintain the healthy level.

We have also provided all of our workers with access to online doctor's appointment, so they don't have to leave their houses unless strictly necessary. Safety kits including face masks, alcohol and soap and psychological and emotional support of those have been provided. We have also donated safety kits to our communities and local authorities. Second, in terms of goods, we have donated food to communities in our area of influence benefiting over 1,800 families. Third, through our voluntary program, we have helped with the disinfection of suites in some of our areas of influence. We filled our mixing trucks with water and disinfectants, and thanks to our almost 80 volunteers, we were able to clean and disinfect more than 17 kilometers of roads.

Finally, communication is also very important. In the first weeks of state of emergency, in some areas of the country including the north, there were some lack of information on the severity of the pandemic, and the true importance of staying home to prevent the spread. We repaired radio and TV spots [Phonetic] to help informing the population, and we believe this was a very successful strategy. We firmly believe on building a better future together, and now is the time to show our support to our workers, their families and communities in our area of influence and those fortunate during these difficult times. Also in conjunction with Hochschild Mining, we have developed and we take many different programs to aid our people in these difficult times.

Moving on to our results. Since the results of operations, we have been pleasantly surprised with cement demand behavior. We are expected to serve construction segment to suffer significantly due to the locked down, but this was not the case and it has once again proven its resilience. This segment is generally tied to employment that in the north is most agriculture, which has had a good year. So it was less affected than in the other areas of the country. [Indecipherable] to the size of the informal sector in the north. We did not quite stopped during the lock down. We can see why the recovery has been faster than expected.

Our sales of bag cement in June were only around 20% below the same period of the previous year, which was a record year as you may recall. And July sales have continued increasing and look extremely promising, leading us to project that sales could be close to those in 2019. Nonetheless, the effect of over not months of not selling any cement will definitely burden our end of year results even if this faster-than-expected recovery consolidates in the next month.

Another reason to be very optimistic about the second half of 2020 and all over 2021 is agreement signed in the Peruvian and the British government to accelerate the execution of a reconstruction plan after EL Nino in 2017. The agreement involves execution of PEN37 billion over the first two years during which the UK government will provide technical assistance for the construction of hospitals, schools and newer defenses, all of which should be finished by June 2022. These are excellent news for the Northern region, since a matching infrastructure will finally be built in the best way, hopefully in the most efficient manner.

Finally, I'd like to take a moment to briefly explain our most relevant digital initiatives since they have become even more relevant in today's context. As we have mentioned before, since 2018 when we launched our new vision, we identified digital transformation as one of the key assets to articulate our strategy. Since then, we have worked in a variety of tools and projects to digitalize our processes and our relationship with our consumers. We have developed a platform for registration, control and follow up of the different types of discounts and promotions, granting a new digital experience to our clients, a great UX with the required speed and access to information.

Another very important digital tool on the operational side of the business is one that allows for online control of the main production variables such as quality, energy and consumption of components and resources. It has real-time information but also keeps historical records of each production variable, giving us the capacity to use it for operational intelligence, as well as predictive analysis. This is complemented by a platform that digitalizes our productions team with work and it's managed through mobile devices.

One of the more relevant initiatives that are -- has been one to digitalize our relationship with construction companies of all sizes through Pacasmayo Professional, allowing them to program the requirements and track the shipments online. It integrates all of our back office platforms for our optimal customer service experience. This tool allows for the planning and programming of the fleet with efficiency. Our goal is to optimize the resources such as mixers, pumps and drivers, according to the client's requirement. All of these and other tools were already in planning our execution. The pandemic only led us to accelerate the development and implementation. We are firmly convinced that the fact that we have already identified these opportunities and has started working decisively on these initiatives, had been a key point in our quick adaptation to new market conditions.

Finally, I want to emphasize -- I want to overemphasize that we remain fully focused on our long-term goals, and I'm very pleased to have already seen some recovery in sale [Technical Issues] performance. Manuel?

Manuel Ferreyros Pena -- Vice President of Administration and Finance

Thank you, Humberto. Good morning, everyone. And I hope all of you and your families are staying safe and healthy.

The second quarter of 2020 revenues were PEN114.3 million, a 64.5% lower than the same period of last year, mainly due to the halt in production and commercialization after the government declared the state of emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Gross profit decreased 98.2% in the second quarter this year compared to the same quarter of last year, mainly due to the lower sales as well as higher fixed cost derived from the sudden stop in regular production. However, as Humberto mentioned, revenues have started improving since June and we expect further improvements in the upcoming months.

Consolidated EBITDA was negative PEN5.7 million in the second quarter of this year. For the first six months of the year, revenues decreased 34.9% and EBITDA decreased 64.6% for the above-mentioned reasons, which were partially offset by a very positive first two months of the year.

Turning to operating expenses. Administrative expenses for the second quarter of this year has decreased 20.7% compared to the second quarter of last year, mainly due to decreased variable salaries because of the company's results of operations. Selling expenses in the second quarter of 2020 decreased 21.7% compared to the same period of last year, mainly due to decreased advertising and promotional from budget adjustments and lower variable salaries because of our results of operation.

During the first six months of the year, administrative expenses decreased 11.3% for the above-mentioned reasons. Selling expenses for the first six months of the year increased 4.8%, mainly due to the increase in the allowance for credit losses.

Moving on to the different segments, cement concrete and precast sales decreased 65.5% during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of last year, mainly due to the halt in production during most of the quarter. Gross margin decreased 35.9 percentage points in the second quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period of last year, mainly due to the sudden halt in production. However, gross margin in June was already almost 30%, and we should see continued improvement.

Sales of cement decreased 60.9% in the second quarter compared to the same period of last year, mainly due to the halt in production and commercialization. Gross margins decreased 29 percentage points, mainly to the lower sales and increased cost related to the halt in operations. For the first six months of the year, cement sales decreased 34.8% and the gross margin decreased 12.1 percentage points. Nonetheless, as Humberto mentioned, we have been pleasingly surprised by the performance of bagged cement sales in the restart of operations. And we are expecting July sales levels to be similar to the same period of 2019. Concrete sales decreased 92.3%. Our gross margin decreased significantly due to the halt in production and commercialization for most of the quarter.

For the first six months of the year, sales decreased 43.8% and gross margin decreased 26.9 percentage points. Once shipments to the public sector for the reconstruction and other projects restart, we should start seeing higher levels of concrete sales. Precast sales decreased 64.6% and gross margin was negative due to complete halt in sales and higher fixed cost during the quarter. For the first six months of the year, sales actually increased 6.5% compared to the same period last year with very high sales during the first two months of the year, but gross margin was still negative due to the higher fixed costs. Quicklime sales decreased 38.2% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 25% during the first six months of the year, mainly due to the decreased demand during the lockdown period.

Gross margins increased 5.5 percentage points in the second quarter of 2020 compared with second quarter 2019 and 2.6 percentage points in the first six months of the year compared with same period of last year, mainly due to temporary increase in sales of higher-priced products as well as the decision to sell X works during the lockdown period. The loss for the period was PEN45.5 million, primarily due to decreased revenues on higher cost for the halt in production in operations mentioned above as well as a slight increase in financial costs because of some short-term loans taken for the working capital.

To summarize, this quarter results of operations shows the sharp effect of the complete stop in production and commercialization during the lockdown period. But June and July have already started showing signs -- very positive signs of recovery, giving us reasons to be very optimistic about the second half of the year. We have been able to preserve the financial health of the company during the most challenging times and find ourselves in a good position now to continue operating with some financial flexibility as cash generator is steadily increasing.

Can we now please open the call to questions, operator?

Andres Soto -- Santander -- Analyst

Hi, Claudia, Humberto, Manuel. Thanks for the presentation. My first question is related to infrastructure projects. I understand you are becoming more confident on this demand finally coming along. Can you please give us a sense of the potential cement volumes from these projects over the next 24 months? And out of this, how much is in your pipeline for the second half of 2020? I understand you made this comment that you expect second half to be in line with the second half of 2019, and I would like to understand how much of that is reflected by infrastructure projects vis-a-vis the sort of organic demand that you have?

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Hello. This is Humberto. Thank you for the question. In that program that's going to be supervised by the British government, we're expecting somewhere around between 350,000 to 400,000 tons. This should be happening probably at the beginning of the last quarter of this year but very strongly over the next year. I think that's a significant demand. And in terms of infrastructure, because this is specifically for reconstruction, I would like to throw a number right now because I think the government is very confident this government -- the governance system will work during the remaining of this year, and they are thinking of implementing it for other projects. For example, I mean, the Chavimochic project, which was kind of -- was stopped for a couple of -- for more than four years because [Indecipherable] has now been taken over by the central government. So, I think, I mean no concrete numbers at this point, but very optimistic about what's going to happen, especially if this implementation of the construction proves to be very successful.

Andres Soto -- Santander -- Analyst

Thank you, Humberto. My second question is related to dividends. Clearly profit this year are going to be extremely low. However, the company still have some equity reserves. Given this more optimistic outlook for the next 24 months, Can your shareholders still expect dividends will be distributed this year?

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

That's a really good and a very tough question. I think we are very optimistic about what's coming ahead of us, especially because of what we've been seeing in the last six weeks. Financially, we have recovered all of the short-term loans we had to take because of COVID. So we are in a strong position. Like you say, I mean, profit-wise numbers, I don't want to be there this year as the previous ones, but we are close to $200 million in undistributed profit. So, I think the decision is not mine. Let's see how it goes. But I think if the numbers keep showing the trends we have shown, probably some dividend will be considered by the Board, and this is not my decision, but clearly not the same as last year.

Andres Soto -- Santander -- Analyst

Great. Thank you, Humberto, and congratulations for the good news.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Luis Pardo -- Compass Group -- Analyst

Yes. Andres beat me, I don't like that. I'm usually first in the call. Hey, guys. How are you? Hope your families are doing well, and like I second Andres's comments here. Congrats on the pickup, the V-shape-like recovery you are seeing here. My question here goes, if you could give us more details on how and why like expecting second half to be similar to 2019, which was a record year, is something to -- that is very impressive. And I don't think any other cement companies have that in the region. So, if you could give us more color on the reasons behind the confidence you have to show those numbers in the second half of the year.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Hello, Luis. This is Humberto. Hope everybody doing great in your family. It's a very good question. Why we are so optimistic because unlike other companies because I think -- and to pat, we are unlike any other top company. But besides that, I mean, I think we're based in -- we have been seeing over these last six weeks, and that's focusing one thing that's very important. What we are seeing right now is fundamentally cementing bags. This is related to employment. As you know, agriculture has been running very strong in the north. They're having a very good year. Fishing has almost finished up all of the quarter this year, and all of this reflects unemployment. So I think basically that's driving a very strong demand. I mean, in terms of the bag cement.

Point number two, the pharma sector, like you say, which explains 70% of our demand, didn't really quarantine as a formal one. I mean, these are people that need to somehow work every day, and the fact that they keep buying cement is a clear example that they are bound to find a way to keep working and buying cement. And also, one thing that is -- that we need to really, really weigh here is, this agreement with the British government is a tremendous news, absolutely tremendous news because we're talking about 350,000 tons of cement for a company that is selling 2.6, 2.5 a year. These are significant numbers. I mean, if you divide it over 15 months, it brings a substantial growth to us.

So why are we so optimistic? Because of what we see -- what we have been seeing over the last seven weeks since we opened. Even though the big projects, I mean, are still coming in, I mean for us to be, like I mentioned, in June, 20% of based only of bag cement with no ready-mix is fantastic. So, I hope we are -- as you see, I hope you are right. You know us well enough. We are always cautiously optimistic, but we're also based on facts and numbers. And the numbers we posted in the press release are clearly a question that the operation so far seems to be in a very strong V-shape.

Luis Pardo -- Compass Group -- Analyst

Very good. Congrats. I know it's early, and you're very conservative, which I like as a shareholder. But if all these trends continue, then like 2021 could be a very strong year. No? It's like you're having the same year in the second half of 2020, and you have the media, the reconstruction in 2021, and the agro sector is not going to slow down, then 2021 could be another record year after 2019?

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely. I mean, the fact that we -- this year, like I mentioned at Manuel, I think stressed that we are two months that we stopped, and we think in the second part of the year with our country, which is still trying to recover. We haven't seen very strong numbers. And this problem with the British government is going to come to 80%, I would think, over the next year. So, yes, I mean at this point, being cautiously optimistic, as you know, we are in Pacasmayo. I think 2021 could break new records like above of what was 2019, which was already a record year of our 63-year history. But yes, absolutely.

Luis Pardo -- Compass Group -- Analyst

Okay. And while I'm with you guys. I just want to make a quick comment. It's very good, the job that Manuel and Claudia do, talking to investors during the crisis. So I appreciate all the help. We've gone over the last few months. Thank you very much, guys.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Luis.

Alejandro Chavelas -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hello Pacasmayo team, congratulations on the results and the strong performance during June and July. My question is related to other questions already posted in the call. I mean, the July demand seems to be really strong. You seem really confident that it is not a one-off, but the deal will continue throughout the second half of the year. What are you hearing on the ground from the consumers? Is there a possibility that this could be inventory restocking rather than a strong trends or what are you thinking on that front? I mean, you sound confident. Just to get more sense on the ground what you are hearing.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. Thank you. I think that's a very, very good question indeed. I think when we started on May 20, and we were -- we had been out of stock in our hardware stores in modern channel. So the first 15 days operation, clearly we knew we were just replenishing stocks. As you know, stock level in our markets are very low, in our factories, in the DNOs, in hardwares everywhere. So, I mean, nobody has more than three, four, five days of stocks. So, I mean, this replenishing of the stock was only the first 10, 15 days. I mean, those days are long past. That's why, I mean, there is -- the last days of May when the operations were very good, but we were very cautious because I said, no, we're just replenishing stock.

June was a harder month. But what we're seeing in July, in June, we're seeing something I think we published in our report. I mean, we have been growing 10% from one week to the next for six consecutive weeks. So I think that's not replenishing of stock, that is basically demand getting but very quickly to a very strong level. So, yeah, I mean, you know us -- you know us well enough to know that we are cautiously optimistic, but this time, yeah, we are very optimistic, I have to say.

Alejandro Chavelas -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

That's fair. Thank you very much.

Froylan Mendez -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thank you very much for taking my question. So, may be trying to look at the other side, what could go wrong on your optimistic outlook? If I -- I mean, I tried to think that there has to be a part of the demand that has to be heard, I guess private construction is going to be the sector that it's going to be most impacted. And then, you would need a very strong incremental infrastructure sector to compensate for the volumes lost in the private construction sector. Could you just explain to us what are the sectors that you expect to be impacted because of the crisis?

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. I think it's a very good question. What can go wrong? I think clearly health issues. I mean, the numbers are still very high in Peru. They keep going higher. So if we were to go into a another quarantine another locked down. I think that would be terrible for a whole country, not only in Pacasmayo. I think that's something that would have -- so all our optimism grow window in one single action. So -- and it got something that I think is improbable but possible. So that I think is our biggest fear and concern, and I fully agree with you. Construction companies are taking longer than the self-construction segment to come in. But the one thing, I mean, even though many I heard, the government has launched a very strong program in terms of new house with amenities, and everything.

So, the way you have to look at it, this is --I mean, this is a market that maybe hurt because I mean a lot of people have lost the jobs and everything. But the government and the private sector are throwing so many initiatives that I think that's going to compensate. And let's bear in mind one thing, when you talk about this agreement with the British government, PEN7 billion, that's a lot of money, and to be spent over 15 months. That's unheard of in our region, unheard of. I mean, the most we were able to spend in infrastructure or public spending for construction was maybe PEN1 billion a year. So, to spend PEN7 billion over 15 months, these are numbers, so you keep adding all those things. They all and being aggregate demand for cement. And I think that's what we are looking today, and that's why we also so optimistic. And the key thing here is, I think the reason self-construction is picking up so much of the demand, and we discuss this time [Phonetic] because of employment. And agriculture is doing luckily very well. Fishing is having an OK year. So those things in the end, I think, keep people employed and keep people wanting to keep building.

Alejandro Chavelas -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Fair enough. Thank you so much.

Adrian Huerta -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Hi. Manuel and Humberto, thank you for taking my call. Most of my questions were answered, but let me take a little bit further. What -- and this is great news. And I'm quite encouraged to see the PEN7 nillion is being spent over the next couple of years -- over the next 15 months. But thereafter, what is -- this is going to happen fast. What can we expect thereafter on further investments and where the money could come from? Is the government already working on something to make it this -- no, not as large, but an ongoing spending going forward?

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

[Indecipherable] construction that have signed the agreement with the British government. And there are two things I can take from that meeting. First of all, it was a very small SWAT team but very efficient. And point number two, they clearly told us that the government is using the consensus of the north as a pilot to really see if this government will govern supervision, can it be taken even further and specifically can be translated into infrastructure projects, which as you know we have over PEN160 billion for the whole country. So, I think that -- if this works over the next 15 or 18 months, those PEN7 billion. First of all, that's only the first part of reconstruction because we still have more fund to come.

But I think the government -- or the coming government will use this experience to keep doing the same system, which I think -- I think it's great. So I think that's what I think gives us -- obviously that would come. And also, I know you read in the papers, but they tell you, most of the project, which was stopped for a while has been taken over by the central government once again. And I like I say, I think there are going to get into this wave of trying to be more efficient in public spending.

Adrian Huerta -- JPMorgan -- Analyst

Thank you, Humberto. Yes, thank you so much, Humberto. Nice to hear from you.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Huerta.

Francisco Suarez -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

Thank you so much. Congrats on the news, and thanks for the effort as at least part of the sale. This is very, very helpful for all of us. And a follow-up on the question on Luis Pardos. I understand the structural differences and your end market exposures that you have in Northern Peru, namely -- why it is important, the agriculture, the fishing season, I mean, all the rationale behind the self-construction, but does the fact that is not as densely populated in the north in contrast to Lima, does that also plays a role in the recovery that we are seeing in the pickup of cement shipments?

And my second question relates with -- now with these funds that you have from the UK, there is a need for you to implement certain protocols under the COVID -- after another COVID hit in terms that you may be required to make sure that your contractors, your clients are making -- do have those protocols in place, does that might affect or not the deal overall, disbursement of funds or anything that we can label as a risk in that sense? Thank you.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

H,i Francisco, Humberto. Thank you for your questions. And I'm going to go by the second part first. I mean, we spent over a month working strong in our protocols. That's why luckily, and I'm hitting my head for good luck, we've had no events since we've opened almost two months ago. And we are very strict in that protocol, and we have extended to our DNOs and our hardware stores and our associates and everybody. So, I think we're working very strong here.

As a matter of fact, the British authorities were very impressed by the level of precision we were using the protocols. And I must say, I mean, we have to thank also our peers in the rest of the world because we're able to learn from [Indecipherable] of the world that are very open to help us. It seems they have been affected by COVID before, so I think we were able to learn from them, tropicalize the protocols and make them work. So, I think, we are very confident that we are fine there. I always tell my people, we are -- talked yesterday, we can't let our guard down because we have to keep -- we've been very aware of the COVID as a tremendous threat. So, I think we're OK on that stand.

And the first part of your question, the northern Peru has, unlike the south, three cities with over 1 million people. We have Piura, we have Trujillo and we have Chiclayo. So I think, and of course, they're not as big as Lima, but the way they're disseminated, I mean, in three different cities and the way they react to economic variables seems to be OK. Like I say, Lima has a whole different dynamic. In Lima, the pharma sector is way much smaller than in the north or south of Peru.

So, I think we are going to keep being OK and these are cities that still need rebuilding and building on any houses, they need hospitals and they need malls and everything. So, I think it's good we have 1 million people cities, but I think it's also great that instead of one big metropolis we have them spread over almost 1,000 kilometers. I don't know if that makes sense to you.

Francisco Suarez -- Scotiabank -- Analyst

No, that makes perfect sense and a great answer. And thanks again for your efforts and congrats again. Thank you.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Do you hear me?

Manuel Ferreyros Pena -- Vice President of Administration and Finance

Yes, now we can hear you.

Humberto Nadal Del Carpio -- Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Yeah, OK, thank you. Something wrong here with my phone. Like I was saying, I think this has been indeed the most challenging quarter in Pacasmayo's history. But at the same time, we are extremely proud of how we navigated it and the resulting outcome. We believe that there are reasons -- there are many reasons to be more than cautiously optimistic about the demand in the second half of this year.

Most of or all of you know us very well and we wouldn't be as fully as optimistic unless we really believe in this. And we believe that due to record behavior of the self-construction segment as well as the addition of commitment to the public sector for this agreement with the British government, its going turn into a quick V-shaped recovery.

More importantly, we consider ourselves in a very strong position both financially and operationally, as well as in terms of use and developing -- development of digital tools to tackle these new challenges. We're going to remain focused on the creation of long-term value. At this point, we're going to remain focused on the health and well-being of our people and our communities. And I want to thank you all for your continued support for our company. And we will -- like you all know, as I mean, Manuel, Claudia, myself, we're always available. And we are sure that when we get together three months from now, we probably will be looking at a very good results. Thank you very much for your time today and stay safe.

