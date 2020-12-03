Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2020

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.298 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CPAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -38.93% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPAC was $8.5, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.70 and a 53.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.54.

CPAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX). CPAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports CPAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -95.65%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

