Cementos Pacasmayo Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 29, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) has released an update.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. reported a 19.9% increase in EBITDA for Q3 2024, driven by operational efficiencies and favorable raw material costs. Despite a slight dip in sales volume, the company recorded a 35.9% rise in net income, showcasing its robust performance in the Peruvian construction market. The company is also expanding its innovative building solutions to address regional challenges, further solidifying its leading position in the cement sector.

