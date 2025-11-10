Is Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Pacasmayo (CPAC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pacasmayo is a member of our Construction group, which includes 92 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pacasmayo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAC's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CPAC has gained about 39.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 4.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Pacasmayo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX). The stock is up 27.2% year-to-date.

For Orion Energy Systems, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 55.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pacasmayo belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.3% this year, meaning that CPAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. falls under the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #15. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Pacasmayo and Orion Energy Systems, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

