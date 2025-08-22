Is Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pacasmayo (CPAC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pacasmayo is a member of our Construction group, which includes 88 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pacasmayo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CPAC has gained about 22.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 6.9%. As we can see, Pacasmayo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Worthington Enterprises (WOR). The stock has returned 60% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Worthington Enterprises' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pacasmayo belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14% so far this year, so CPAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Worthington Enterprises, however, belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #227. The industry has moved +9.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pacasmayo and Worthington Enterprises as they could maintain their solid performance.

