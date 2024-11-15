News & Insights

Cementir Holding Highlights Sustainability and Market Leadership

November 15, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Cementir Holding S.p.A. (IT:CEM) has released an update.

Cementir Holding has released its presentation for the upcoming 7th MidCap CEO Conference organized by BNP Paribas, highlighting its global leadership in the white cement business and commitment to sustainability. The company, a major player on the Euronext Milan Stock Exchange, has its emissions targets verified by the Science Based Targets initiative and boasts a strong A- rating for climate change and water management from the CDP.

