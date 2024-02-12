Cement maker James Hardie's third-quarter income rises 39%

Writes through with further details on results in paragraphs 2-4

Feb 13 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries JHX.AX on Tuesday reported a 39% jump in its third-quarter profit on higher average net sales prices in its North America and Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segments.

The company, which makes most of its profits from its U.S. operations, also reaped benefits from lower freight and pulp costs in the housing construction market in the world's largest economy.

Net sales in the company's North America and other segments including Asia-Pacific and Europe rose 14% to $978.3 million from $860.8 million a year earlier.

The Dublin-based firm's adjusted net income for the three months ended Dec. 31 stood at $179.9 million, compared with $129.2 million a year earlier, beating an LSEG estimate of $174.2 million.

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee and Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

