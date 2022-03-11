Cement maker Holcim keeps operating in Russia, freezes investment

Holcim, the world's biggest cement maker, has suspended capital investment in Russia while maintaining its local operations in the country, it said on Friday, joining a wave of companies acting in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We have decided to suspend further capital investments in Russia and will not benefit from our presence in this market. We will keep this under close review," Holcim said in a statement.

"The business in Russia is local, with over 1,000 colleagues, operating in full compliance with all regulations. It will continue to supply the local communities and people with essential building materials," it added.

The Swiss company said last month it expected "very limited" direct impact from the conflict in Ukraine. It has no operations in Ukraine and the business in Russia generates less than 1% of sales.

