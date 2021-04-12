US Markets

Cement giant Cemex acquires 2 quarries and rail platform in France

Raul Cortes Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican cement giant Cemex said on Monday that it has acquired certain assets from French building material supplier Eqiom Granulats, including two quarries and a rail-enabled platform in France.

Sergio Menéndez, head of Cemex's Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia region, said the acquisition was "directly aimed at the rapidly growing needs of the North Paris Metropolitan area."

