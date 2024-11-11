News & Insights

C.E.Management Reports Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

November 11, 2024 — 10:52 pm EST

C.E.Management Integrated Laboratory Co., Ltd. (JP:6171) has released an update.

C.E.Management Integrated Laboratory Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, but saw significant increases in operating and ordinary profits. The company also recorded a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved financial performance despite challenges.

