C.E.Management Reports Profit Growth Amid Sales Dip

C.E.Management Integrated Laboratory Co., Ltd. reported a slight decline in net sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, but saw significant increases in operating and ordinary profits. The company also recorded a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved financial performance despite challenges.

