Celyad Oncology Discontinues Autologous CAR T Candidate CYAD-01; CYCLE-1 CYAD-02 Trial Ongoing

(RTTNews) - Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cell or CAR T therapies for cancer, issued Monday updates on allogeneic and autologous CAR T Programs.

The updates from the company's shRNA-based anti-B cell maturation antigen or BCMA allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, CYAD-01 and CYAD-02, were virtually presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

The company said it is disappointed in its update from the Phase 1 THINK trial for first-generation, autologous CAR T candidate CYAD-01 and discontinues its development based on clinical futility observed to date from the Phase 1 THINK trial.

Meanwhile, preliminary data from CYCLE-1 trial evaluating next-generation autologous CYAD-02 in r/r AML / MDS patients showed encouraging clinical signals, including a high-risk MDS patient treated at dose level 3 who achieved an objective marrow complete response. The company said dose level 3 cohort of the CYCLE-1 trial is ongoing.

The company noted the dosing of first patient with CYAD-211 Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial. Preclinical results for CYAD-211 for multiple myeloma showed robust antitumor activity with no demonstrable evidence of Graft-versus-Host Disease.

Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology, said, "While we are disappointed by the latest update from the Phase 1 THINK trial for CYAD-01, we are encouraged by the initial clinical results from our next-generation CYAD-02 candidate for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS and look forward to future updates from the CYCLE-1 trial."

