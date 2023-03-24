Markets
CYAD

Celyad Oncology Appoints Georges Rawadi As CEO - Quick Facts

March 24, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Celyad Oncology (CYAD) said that it appointed Georges Rawadi as its Chief Executive Officer, with starting date April 17, 2023. Michel Lussier will continue to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer until April 17 to facilitate transition.

Georges Rawadi has more than 20 years of experience in pharma/biotech, as research director, business developer, CEO and board member. He spent four years at Celyad Oncology (2014-2018) as Vice-President Business Development & Intellectual Property.

Georges Rawadi currently holds a number of Board positions and consultancy roles in the biotechnology industry. Recently, he has served as CEO and Board member of Ysopia Bioscience (France), Vice-President BD & IP of Celyad Oncology and Vice-President Business Development of Cellectis.

