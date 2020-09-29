Celyad-Merck Team Up to Evaluate CYAD-101 in Colorectal Cancer
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Merck MRK to evaluate its investigational non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-101, combined with the latter’sblockbuster anti-PD-1 drug, Keytruda, in patients with microsatellite stable refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
Celyad Oncology will conduct the phase Ib KEYNOTE-B79 study. The study will evaluate CYAD-101 in combination with Keytruda, following FOLFIRI (combination of 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin and irinotecan) preconditioning chemotherapyin refractory mCRC patients with microsatellite stable disease. FOLFIRI is a chemotherapy regimen for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
Shares of Ceylad have lost 10.8% against the industry’s 2.2% growth.
According to Celyad, the mechanisms of both CYAD-101 and Keytruda are complementary and could help drive meaningful clinical benefits in patients with advanced mCRC.
Ceylad is evaluating CYAD-101 for the treatment of mCRC in a phase I alloSHRINK study.
The company released additional data from the study in June 2020. The study demonstrated CYAD-101’s differentiated profile as an allogeneic CAR-T candidate. Two patients achieved a confirmed partial response and nine patients achieved stable disease, leading to a disease control rate of 73%. Overall safety and clinical activity data are human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-independent, indicating that CYAD-101 cells can be used in a broad patient population regardless of the HLA haplotype.
Per Celyad, the Merck collaboration will help it further build on the encouraging data from the alloSHRINK study.
