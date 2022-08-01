Markets
Celyad: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold On CYAD-101-002 Phase 1b Trial

(RTTNews) - Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on the CYAD-101-002 (KEYNOTE-B79) phase 1b trial after the company made changes to the eligibility criteria for the trial. On February 28, 2022, the company announced it was voluntarily pausing the CYAD-101-002 trial to investigate reports of two fatalities in the study. The trial was put on clinical hold in March 2022 by the FDA.

The CYAD-101-002 phase 1b trial evaluates the TIM-based allogeneic NKG2D CAR T cell investigational therapy CYAD-101 with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer with microsatellite stable/ mismatch-repair proficient disease.

