Celularity strategic partner announces stem cell, regenerative medicine center

Celularity (CELU) announced that its strategic partner, Genting Berhad, has broken ground on Fontaine Vitale, a stem cell and regenerative medicine facility in the Sanur Special Economic Zone located in Bali, Indonesia. Fontaine Vitale will offer world-class cell therapies focused on wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine to both local and international patients using placenta-derived stem cells manufactured by Celularity in its US facility, according to Genting Berhad’s press release. The new center is expected to commence commercial operations towards the end of 2026.

