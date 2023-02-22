Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) closed the most recent trading day at $0.64, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 39.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celularity, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Celularity, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 733.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 million, up 13.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celularity, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.06% higher. Celularity, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

