Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) closed the most recent trading day at $0.74, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.9% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celularity, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Celularity, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 733.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.51 million, up 13.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celularity, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.8% higher within the past month. Celularity, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

