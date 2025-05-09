Celularity Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Revenue for Year Ended December 31, 2024

Celularity Inc. reports 138.1% revenue growth for 2024, driven by strong Biovance® sales and reduced operating expenses.
Celularity Inc. reported strong operating and financial results for 2024, highlighting a significant increase in net revenues to $54.2 million, up 138.1% from the previous year, driven primarily by a 168.7% rise in product sales in wound care applications, particularly the Biovance® product line. The company's CEO, Dr. Robert Hariri, expressed optimism about future growth, supported by encouragement from the FDA regarding new human placental-derived biomaterials. Operating expenses saw a decrease of 57% to $92.6 million, largely due to the absence of impairments experienced in the prior year, which contributed to a notable reduction in loss from operations to $38.4 million. Celularity remains committed to innovation in regenerative medicine, aiming to expand its product offerings and capitalize on the evolving market landscape.
Potential Positives
- Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased to $54.2 million, representing a remarkable growth of 138.1% compared to the prior year.
- Product sales specifically in wound care applications saw a significant increase of 168.7%, indicating strong demand and market acceptance for the Biovance® product line.
- The company achieved a substantial reduction in operating expenses by 57.0%, which improved the gross margin and decreased the loss from operations by 80.1% year-over-year.
- Celularity received positive recommendation letters from the U.S. FDA Tissue Reference Group for new advanced biomaterial products, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the wound care sector.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a significant revenue increase, the company reported a loss from operations of $38.4 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
- Total liabilities rose to $123.8 million, up from $102.9 million, which may signal financial instability.
- Accumulated deficit increased from $841.8 million to $899.7 million, reflecting growing financial losses over time.
FAQ
What were Celularity's net revenues for 2024?
Celularity reported net revenues of $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 138.1% increase from 2023.
How did operating expenses change for Celularity in 2024?
Total operating expenses decreased to $92.6 million in 2024, down 57.0% compared to the previous year.
What contributed to the growth in product sales?
The growth in product sales was primarily driven by a $22.2 million increase in wound care applications, reflecting a 168.7% growth.
What innovations did Celularity announce regarding their product line?
Celularity received recommendation letters from the FDA for additions to their human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, enhancing their portfolio.
Who can be contacted for more information regarding Celularity's press release?
For more information, you can contact Carlos Ramirez, Senior Vice President at Celularity, via email at carlos.ramirez@celularity.com.
$CELU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CELU stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 44,914 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,421
- STATE STREET CORP added 38,800 shares (+145.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,704
- BILTMORE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC added 35,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,800
- CRESSET ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,800
- CENTERSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 22,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,060
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 12,380 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,750
- KEYNOTE FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC added 11,863 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,675
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.
“We built momentum through 2024 and ended the year with a strong finish, as reflected in higher net revenues from the sale of our commercial-stage advanced biomaterial products," said Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman. “Sales growth was notably strong for our Biovance® product line, which we believe will continue to contribute to an improving revenue outlook for the next several quarters. We were also extremely pleased to receive recommendation letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tissue Reference Group regarding important additions to our portfolio of human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, which serves as a testament to our commitment to innovate in the wound care sector along with our development of next-generation 510(k) products. At the same time, we continued to act opportunistically and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of cellular and regenerative medicine. We believe Celularity will gain additional momentum in 2025 as we leverage our unique business model and world-class technical infrastructure and human capital.”
Highlights of Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $54.2 million, an increase of $31.4 million, or 138.1%, compared to the prior year period. This growth was primarily due to a $22.2 million increase in product sales in wound care applications, which increased 168.7% over the prior year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $92.6 million, a decrease of $122.5 million, or 57.0%, compared to 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is attributable to the absence of goodwill and in-process research and development, or IPR&D, impairments in 2024. Loss from operations for the year ending December 31, 2024, was $38.4 million, a decrease of $153.9 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses which improved our gross margin.
Results of Operations
Comparison of Year Ended December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
Percent
2024
2023
Change
Change
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$
35,336
$
13,149
$
22,187
168.7%
Services
5,140
5,441
(301)
(5.5)%
License, royalty and other
13,744
4,181
9,563
228.7%
Total revenues
54,220
22,771
31,449
138.1%
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (excluding amortization of acquired
intangible assets)
Product sales
4,924
8,628
(3,704)
(42.9)%
Services
1,172
1,650
(478)
(29.0)%
License, royalty and other
8,893
5,738
3,155
55.0%
Research and development
17,386
30,465
(13,079)
(42.9)%
Selling, general and administrative
58,643
50,576
8,067
16.0%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability
(193)
(104,339)
104,146
(99.8)%
Goodwill impairment
—
112,347
(112,347)
(100.0)%
IPR&D impairment
—
107,800
(107,800)
(100.0)%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,753
2,193
(440)
(20.1)%
Total operating expenses
92,578
215,058
(122,480)
(57.0)%
Loss from operations
$
(38,358)
$
(192,287)
$
153,929
(80.1)%
CELULARITY INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
738
$
227
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,294 and $5,837 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
13,557
10,046
Notes receivable
—
2,072
Inventory
5,409
5,753
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
857
1,695
Total current assets
20,561
19,793
Property and equipment, net
61,600
67,828
Goodwill
7,347
7,347
Intangible assets, net
9,248
11,001
Right-of-use assets - operating leases
10,830
10,990
Restricted cash
10,239
9,936
Inventory, net of current portion
12,587
16,657
Other long-term assets
270
337
Total assets
$
132,682
$
143,889
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
23,296
$
14,144
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,842
7,580
Accrued R&D software
—
3,500
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
650
—
Short-term debt - unaffiliated (includes debt measured at fair value of $2,485 and $17,223 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
2,485
19,331
Short-term debt - related parties
3,876
19,909
Deferred revenue
3,531
2,834
Total current liabilities
53,680
67,298
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
2,724
3,186
Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion
1,413
1,606
Long-term debt - related parties
35,927
—
Long-term lease liabilities
26,548
26,177
Warrant liabilities
3,264
4,359
Deferred income tax liabilities
9
9
Other liabilities
280
294
Total liabilities
123,845
102,929
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 730,000,000 shares authorized, 22,546,671 and 19,378,192 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
2
19
Additional paid-in capital
908,523
882,732
Accumulated deficit
(899,683)
(841,791)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5)
—
Total stockholders’ equity
8,837
40,960
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
132,682
$
143,889
About Celularity
Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.
For more information, visit www.celularity.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” (as defined under Federal securities laws).
These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; and (iv) future demand for our products. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “improving,” “may,” “observed,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks,” and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
Contact
Carlos Ramirez
Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.
Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com
