Celularity Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Revenue for Year Ended December 31, 2024

Celularity Inc. reports 138.1% revenue growth for 2024, driven by strong Biovance® sales and reduced operating expenses.

Celularity Inc. reported strong operating and financial results for 2024, highlighting a significant increase in net revenues to $54.2 million, up 138.1% from the previous year, driven primarily by a 168.7% rise in product sales in wound care applications, particularly the Biovance® product line. The company's CEO, Dr. Robert Hariri, expressed optimism about future growth, supported by encouragement from the FDA regarding new human placental-derived biomaterials. Operating expenses saw a decrease of 57% to $92.6 million, largely due to the absence of impairments experienced in the prior year, which contributed to a notable reduction in loss from operations to $38.4 million. Celularity remains committed to innovation in regenerative medicine, aiming to expand its product offerings and capitalize on the evolving market landscape.

Potential Positives

Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased to $54.2 million, representing a remarkable growth of 138.1% compared to the prior year.

Product sales specifically in wound care applications saw a significant increase of 168.7%, indicating strong demand and market acceptance for the Biovance® product line.

The company achieved a substantial reduction in operating expenses by 57.0%, which improved the gross margin and decreased the loss from operations by 80.1% year-over-year.

Celularity received positive recommendation letters from the U.S. FDA Tissue Reference Group for new advanced biomaterial products, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the wound care sector.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant revenue increase, the company reported a loss from operations of $38.4 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Total liabilities rose to $123.8 million, up from $102.9 million, which may signal financial instability.

Accumulated deficit increased from $841.8 million to $899.7 million, reflecting growing financial losses over time.

FAQ

What were Celularity's net revenues for 2024?

Celularity reported net revenues of $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 138.1% increase from 2023.

How did operating expenses change for Celularity in 2024?

Total operating expenses decreased to $92.6 million in 2024, down 57.0% compared to the previous year.

What contributed to the growth in product sales?

The growth in product sales was primarily driven by a $22.2 million increase in wound care applications, reflecting a 168.7% growth.

What innovations did Celularity announce regarding their product line?

Celularity received recommendation letters from the FDA for additions to their human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, enhancing their portfolio.

Who can be contacted for more information regarding Celularity's press release?

For more information, you can contact Carlos Ramirez, Senior Vice President at Celularity, via email at carlos.ramirez@celularity.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CELU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CELU stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.





“We built momentum through 2024 and ended the year with a strong finish, as reflected in higher net revenues from the sale of our commercial-stage advanced biomaterial products," said Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman. “Sales growth was notably strong for our Biovance® product line, which we believe will continue to contribute to an improving revenue outlook for the next several quarters. We were also extremely pleased to receive recommendation letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tissue Reference Group regarding important additions to our portfolio of human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, which serves as a testament to our commitment to innovate in the wound care sector along with our development of next-generation 510(k) products. At the same time, we continued to act opportunistically and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of cellular and regenerative medicine. We believe Celularity will gain additional momentum in 2025 as we leverage our unique business model and world-class technical infrastructure and human capital.”







Highlights of Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results









Net Revenues







Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $54.2 million, an increase of $31.4 million, or 138.1%, compared to the prior year period. This growth was primarily due to a $22.2 million increase in product sales in wound care applications, which increased 168.7% over the prior year.







Operating Expenses







Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $92.6 million, a decrease of $122.5 million, or 57.0%, compared to 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is attributable to the absence of goodwill and in-process research and development, or IPR&D, impairments in 2024. Loss from operations for the year ending December 31, 2024, was $38.4 million, a decrease of $153.9 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses which improved our gross margin.







Results of Operations









Comparison of Year Ended December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023













(in thousands)

















Year Ended December 31,





































Percent

































2024

























2023





















Change

















Change















Revenues:

























































Product sales, net









$





35,336













$





13,149













$





22,187

















168.7%













Services













5,140

















5,441

















(301)

















(5.5)%













License, royalty and other













13,744

















4,181

















9,563

















228.7%













Total revenues













54,220

















22,771

















31,449

















138.1%













Operating expenses:









































































Cost of revenues (excluding amortization of acquired





intangible assets)









































































Product sales













4,924

















8,628

















(3,704)

















(42.9)%













Services













1,172

















1,650

















(478)

















(29.0)%













License, royalty and other













8,893

















5,738

















3,155

















55.0%













Research and development













17,386

















30,465

















(13,079)

















(42.9)%













Selling, general and administrative













58,643

















50,576

















8,067

















16.0%













Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability













(193)

















(104,339)

















104,146

















(99.8)%













Goodwill impairment













—

















112,347

















(112,347)

















(100.0)%













IPR&D impairment













—

















107,800

















(107,800)

















(100.0)%













Amortization of acquired intangible assets













1,753

















2,193

















(440)

















(20.1)%













Total operating expenses













92,578

















215,058

















(122,480)

















(57.0)%













Loss from operations









$





(38,358)













$





(192,287)













$





153,929

















(80.1)%















CELULARITY INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























































December 31,





































2024

























2023





















Assets



































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





738













$





227













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,294 and $5,837 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













13,557

















10,046













Notes receivable













—

















2,072













Inventory













5,409

















5,753













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













857

















1,695













Total current assets













20,561

















19,793













Property and equipment, net













61,600

















67,828













Goodwill













7,347

















7,347













Intangible assets, net













9,248

















11,001













Right-of-use assets - operating leases













10,830

















10,990













Restricted cash













10,239

















9,936













Inventory, net of current portion













12,587

















16,657













Other long-term assets













270

















337













Total assets









$





132,682













$





143,889















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





23,296













$





14,144













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













19,842

















7,580













Accrued R&D software













—

















3,500













Acquisition-related contingent consideration













650

















—













Short-term debt - unaffiliated (includes debt measured at fair value of $2,485 and $17,223 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)













2,485

















19,331













Short-term debt - related parties













3,876

















19,909





















































Deferred revenue













3,531

















2,834













Total current liabilities













53,680

















67,298













Deferred revenue, net of current portion













2,724

















3,186













Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion













1,413

















1,606













Long-term debt - related parties













35,927

















—













Long-term lease liabilities













26,548

















26,177













Warrant liabilities













3,264

















4,359













Deferred income tax liabilities













9

















9













Other liabilities













280

















294













Total liabilities













123,845

















102,929













Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)









































Stockholders’ equity:









































Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023













—

















—













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 730,000,000 shares authorized, 22,546,671 and 19,378,192 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













2

















19













Additional paid-in capital













908,523

















882,732













Accumulated deficit













(899,683)

















(841,791)













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(5)

















—













Total stockholders’ equity













8,837

















40,960













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





132,682













$





143,889















About Celularity







Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.





For more information, visit www.celularity.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” (as defined under Federal securities laws).





These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; and (iv) future demand for our products. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “improving,” “may,” “observed,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks,” and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Contact







Carlos Ramirez





Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.





Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com



