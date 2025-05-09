Stocks
CELU

Celularity Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth and Increased Revenue for Year Ended December 31, 2024

May 09, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Celularity Inc. reports 138.1% revenue growth for 2024, driven by strong Biovance® sales and reduced operating expenses.

Quiver AI Summary

Celularity Inc. reported strong operating and financial results for 2024, highlighting a significant increase in net revenues to $54.2 million, up 138.1% from the previous year, driven primarily by a 168.7% rise in product sales in wound care applications, particularly the Biovance® product line. The company's CEO, Dr. Robert Hariri, expressed optimism about future growth, supported by encouragement from the FDA regarding new human placental-derived biomaterials. Operating expenses saw a decrease of 57% to $92.6 million, largely due to the absence of impairments experienced in the prior year, which contributed to a notable reduction in loss from operations to $38.4 million. Celularity remains committed to innovation in regenerative medicine, aiming to expand its product offerings and capitalize on the evolving market landscape.

Potential Positives

  • Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased to $54.2 million, representing a remarkable growth of 138.1% compared to the prior year.
  • Product sales specifically in wound care applications saw a significant increase of 168.7%, indicating strong demand and market acceptance for the Biovance® product line.
  • The company achieved a substantial reduction in operating expenses by 57.0%, which improved the gross margin and decreased the loss from operations by 80.1% year-over-year.
  • Celularity received positive recommendation letters from the U.S. FDA Tissue Reference Group for new advanced biomaterial products, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the wound care sector.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a significant revenue increase, the company reported a loss from operations of $38.4 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Total liabilities rose to $123.8 million, up from $102.9 million, which may signal financial instability.
  • Accumulated deficit increased from $841.8 million to $899.7 million, reflecting growing financial losses over time.

FAQ

What were Celularity's net revenues for 2024?

Celularity reported net revenues of $54.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 138.1% increase from 2023.

How did operating expenses change for Celularity in 2024?

Total operating expenses decreased to $92.6 million in 2024, down 57.0% compared to the previous year.

What contributed to the growth in product sales?

The growth in product sales was primarily driven by a $22.2 million increase in wound care applications, reflecting a 168.7% growth.

What innovations did Celularity announce regarding their product line?

Celularity received recommendation letters from the FDA for additions to their human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, enhancing their portfolio.

Who can be contacted for more information regarding Celularity's press release?

For more information, you can contact Carlos Ramirez, Senior Vice President at Celularity, via email at carlos.ramirez@celularity.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CELU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CELU stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity” or the “Company”), a regenerative and cellular medicine company, today announced operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.



“We built momentum through 2024 and ended the year with a strong finish, as reflected in higher net revenues from the sale of our commercial-stage advanced biomaterial products," said Dr. Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Chairman. “Sales growth was notably strong for our Biovance® product line, which we believe will continue to contribute to an improving revenue outlook for the next several quarters. We were also extremely pleased to receive recommendation letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Tissue Reference Group regarding important additions to our portfolio of human placental-derived advanced biomaterial products, which serves as a testament to our commitment to innovate in the wound care sector along with our development of next-generation 510(k) products. At the same time, we continued to act opportunistically and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of cellular and regenerative medicine. We believe Celularity will gain additional momentum in 2025 as we leverage our unique business model and world-class technical infrastructure and human capital.”




Highlights of Full Year 2024 Operating and Financial Results




Net Revenues



Net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $54.2 million, an increase of $31.4 million, or 138.1%, compared to the prior year period. This growth was primarily due to a $22.2 million increase in product sales in wound care applications, which increased 168.7% over the prior year.




Operating Expenses



Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $92.6 million, a decrease of $122.5 million, or 57.0%, compared to 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is attributable to the absence of goodwill and in-process research and development, or IPR&D, impairments in 2024. Loss from operations for the year ending December 31, 2024, was $38.4 million, a decrease of $153.9 million, or 80.1%, compared to the previous year, driven by higher revenue and lower operating expenses which improved our gross margin.




Results of Operations




Comparison of Year Ended December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023


















































































































































































































































































































































































(in thousands)




Year Ended December 31,










Percent








2024







2023





Change



Change

Revenues:












Product sales, net

$
35,336


$
13,149


$
22,187



168.7%

Services


5,140



5,441



(301)



(5.5)%

License, royalty and other


13,744



4,181



9,563



228.7%

Total revenues


54,220



22,771



31,449



138.1%

Operating expenses:
















Cost of revenues (excluding amortization of acquired


intangible assets)
















Product sales


4,924



8,628



(3,704)



(42.9)%

Services


1,172



1,650



(478)



(29.0)%

License, royalty and other


8,893



5,738



3,155



55.0%

Research and development


17,386



30,465



(13,079)



(42.9)%

Selling, general and administrative


58,643



50,576



8,067



16.0%

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability


(193)



(104,339)



104,146



(99.8)%

Goodwill impairment







112,347



(112,347)



(100.0)%

IPR&D impairment







107,800



(107,800)



(100.0)%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


1,753



2,193



(440)



(20.1)%

Total operating expenses


92,578



215,058



(122,480)



(57.0)%

Loss from operations

$
(38,358)


$
(192,287)


$
153,929



(80.1)%



CELULARITY INC.




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)













December 31,










2024







2023




Assets






Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
738


$
227

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,294 and $5,837 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


13,557



10,046

Notes receivable







2,072

Inventory


5,409



5,753

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


857



1,695

Total current assets


20,561



19,793

Property and equipment, net


61,600



67,828

Goodwill


7,347



7,347

Intangible assets, net


9,248



11,001

Right-of-use assets - operating leases


10,830



10,990

Restricted cash


10,239



9,936

Inventory, net of current portion


12,587



16,657

Other long-term assets


270



337

Total assets

$
132,682


$
143,889


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
23,296


$
14,144

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


19,842



7,580

Accrued R&D software







3,500

Acquisition-related contingent consideration


650






Short-term debt - unaffiliated (includes debt measured at fair value of $2,485 and $17,223 as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


2,485



19,331

Short-term debt - related parties


3,876



19,909










Deferred revenue


3,531



2,834

Total current liabilities


53,680



67,298

Deferred revenue, net of current portion


2,724



3,186

Acquisition-related contingent consideration, net of current portion


1,413



1,606

Long-term debt - related parties


35,927






Long-term lease liabilities


26,548



26,177

Warrant liabilities


3,264



4,359

Deferred income tax liabilities


9



9

Other liabilities


280



294

Total liabilities


123,845



102,929

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)








Stockholders’ equity:








Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023










Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 730,000,000 shares authorized, 22,546,671 and 19,378,192 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


2



19

Additional paid-in capital


908,523



882,732

Accumulated deficit


(899,683)



(841,791)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(5)






Total stockholders’ equity


8,837



40,960

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$
132,682


$
143,889



About Celularity



Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.



For more information, visit www.celularity.com.




Forward Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” (as defined under Federal securities laws).


These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) our future sales or sales growth; (ii) our expectations for future financial results, including levels of net sales; (iii) our expectations regarding new products including our 510K products; and (iv) future demand for our products. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “improving,” “may,” “observed,” “potential,” “promise,” “should,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks,” and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Celularity’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity’s current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity’s views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.




Contact



Carlos Ramirez


Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.


Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CELU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.