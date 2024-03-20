Celularity Announces Submission Of Request For Orphan Drug Designation For PDA-002

(RTTNews) - Celularity Inc. (CELU) has submitted a request to the FDA for orphan drug designation for off-the-shelf, placental-derived cell therapy, PDA-002, for treating Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy. The company has already received IND clearance from the FDA and plans to begin Phase 1/2 study in 2024.

Robert Hariri, CEO, said: "We look forward to commencing our Phase 1/2 study as we continue to push forward our extensive cell therapy portfolio, including T-cells, natural killer cells, mesenchymal stem cells, and exosomes."

Celularity is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.